Zelensky initiates assault on Orban

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban's offer to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Orban had proposed a Christmas ceasefire to both Kiev and Moscow, along with a potential prisoner swap, which he also discussed with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Zelensky, however, stated that Ukraine does not need mediators like Orban and prefers direct negotiations with once he assumes office.



Speaking in Lviv, Zelensky criticized Orban’s suggestion, questioning his credibility and pointing out that Hungary does not have the military strength to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that Ukraine has demonstrated its strength on the battlefield and does not require external mediation. Orban's proposal, which also included a phone call with Putin after meeting Trump, was rejected by Zelensky, who accused the Hungarian leader of trying to boost his personal image at the expense of EU unity.



Zelensky’s rejection was followed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto revealing that Ukraine had refused Orban's diplomatic call, an action described as unprecedented. Meanwhile, Moscow has expressed its readiness for negotiations, with President Putin insisting on Ukraine's withdrawal from all Russian territories as a condition for peace talks.

