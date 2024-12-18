Six More Ukrainian Children Brought Back From TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six children have been successfully brought back from temporarily occupied territories in Kherson region.

This was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This marks another result of the tireless efforts of the Save Ukraine charitable organization. Among the returned children, there are four boys and two girls,” Prokudin shared.

According to Prokudin, the youngest child is nine months old, while the eldest is 17 years old. All the children are currently receiving medical and psychological care.

“Since the beginning of 2024, a total of 242 children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from occupied areas of Kherson region,” he noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have been laying remote "hedgehog" traps on roads in liberated parts of Kherson to hinder the evacuation of civilians from dangerous zones.