New York judge rejects tossing Trump ‘hush money’ sentence

(MENAFN) A Manhattan judge has rejected Donald Trump’s request to overturn the guilty verdict in his "hush money" case, ruling that the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity does not apply to this case. had been convicted for falsifying business records related to payments made to adult star Stormy Daniels in 2017. Despite claims from Trump’s team that the evidence used in the trial was covered under presidential immunity, Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the argument, stating that Trump’s actions were personal and not related to his official duties.



Trump’s lawyers had hoped that a Supreme Court ruling, which protects presidents from prosecution for official actions, would help dismiss the case. However, Merchan concluded that the falsification of business records was a personal act with no bearing on executive powers. The ruling comes after Trump faced a series of legal challenges, including the dismissal of federal charges against him.



Trump's spokesperson criticized the decision, calling it a violation of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, but Trump himself has yet to comment. The judge has delayed Trump’s sentencing following his election victory, with a new motion from Trump’s legal team still under review.

