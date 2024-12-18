Energy Drinks Market , 36% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy drinks

size is estimated to grow by USD 40.04 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Sparkling energy drinks and Still energy drinks), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories, Britvic plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., National Beverage Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Slades Beverages, Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, and The Coca Cola Co. Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

APAC

APAC is estimated to contribute

36%. To the growth of the global market.

The Energy Drinks Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The Energy Drinks market in APAC presents substantial growth opportunities, encompassing developed, developing, and least developed economies. With rising disposable income levels, consumers in these regions are increasingly spending on functional beverages like energy drinks. Additionally, the expansion of organized retail and the emergence of private labels create viable sales channels. In the foreseeable future, the demand for diverse flavors and health-conscious energy drinks is projected to escalate.

For more insights on APAC's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Sparkling energy drinks 1.2 Still energy drinks



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Sparkling energy drinks, carbonated beverages with dissolved carbon dioxide, serve as popular choices among the young generation due to their reported energy-boosting properties. Vendors continue to innovate and expand their offerings, with ZOA Energy introducing White Peach and Tropical Punch flavors in January 2022, and Breville launching its carbonation system, InFizz Fusion, in April 2024, capable of carbonating various beverages. Despite this growth, potential health concerns, such as belching and heartburn, and the association with chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity due to high carbonated drink consumption, may hinder market expansion during the forecast period. Continuous product development and consumer education on responsible usage can help mitigate these concerns and contribute to the market's sustained growth.

Research Analysis

The Energy Drinks market is a rapidly growing segment of the beverage industry, driven by consumer demand for caffeine-infused beverages that provide wakefulness, cognition enhancement, and sometimes even immunity-boosting benefits. These drinks, which can be found in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, come in various forms such as soft drinks, carbonated beverages, and bottled waters. Some energy drinks contain added vitamins and minerals, while others include stimulants like taurine, ginseng, and guarana. Fruit and vegetable flavors like Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Berry are popular, as are traditional energy drink flavors. The market is fueled by rising incomes, a need for energy during long work hours or athletic activities, and a desire to counteract the depressive effects of alcohol. Sweeteners are commonly used to enhance the taste of these beverages. While some consumers drink energy drinks for their stimulant properties, others use them for cognitive enhancement or to help overcome sleep deprivation. The market caters to both adults and athletes, with major energy drink brands offering a wide range of flavors and product lines.

Market Overview

The Energy Drinks Market encompasses various beverage categories, including soft drinks, carbonated beverages, bottled water, sports drinks, beverage concentrates, and supplements. These beverages contain stimulants like caffeine, taurine, ginseng, and guarana, as well as vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. Rising incomes and the growing trend towards immunity-boosting beverages are driving the market's growth. However, health risks such as caffeine overdose, hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and sleep deprivation are concerns. Consumer lifestyle, health wellness, and the younger generation's preferences for alertness, memory, mood enhancement, and cognitive function are significant factors. The market includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic segments, with the adult segment being a major consumer. The market is also influenced by purchasing patterns, sweeteners, and functional ingredients like yerba mate, green tea extract, and traditional energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster Energy. Expert analysis suggests that consumer preferences for natural and organic ingredients, as well as dietary choices, will shape the market's future.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Venodr

Landscape

Vendor

Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio

