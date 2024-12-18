Emicool Partners with Quant Gulf to Launch AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance for Enhanced Cooling Efficiency

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Emicool, a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a joint venture between Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure has announced a strategic partnership with Quant Gulf, a leading smart maintenance solutions provider, to enhance its operations through the deployment of the Schaeffler OPTIME Ecosystem. This first-of-its-kind technology aims to boost Emicool’s operational efficiency, environmental performance, and reliability, marking a significant step in the company’s digital transformation journey.

The OPTIME Ecosystem uses advanced smart sensors to monitor vibrations and temperature, enabling predictive maintenance that minimizes downtime, extends equipment life, and improves energy efficiency. This partnership underscores Emicool’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that elevate operational performance and advance its environmental goals.

Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said “This partnership represents an exciting step forward for Emicool as we lead the way in adopting innovative solutions that enhance our operational efficiency, sustainability, and client satisfaction. At Emicool, we are committed to the responsible integration of advanced technologies like the OPTIME Ecosystem, which provide tangible improvements in energy efficiency and equipment reliability. Collaborating with Quant Gulf and Schaeffler aligns perfectly with

our vision of pushing the boundaries in district cooling and setting new standards for operational excellence in the region”, said Dr Adib.

A pilot phase was initially conducted at one of Emicool’s flagship plants, demonstrating the OPTIME Ecosystem’s remarkable benefits, such as reduced operational costs, improved efficiency, and greater energy optimization. Following this success, Emicool has expanded the system to 20% of its plants, with plans to roll out the solution across all facilities gradually. This integration will optimize performance and energy management throughout Emicool’s entire operations, setting a new industry benchmark.

Ayman Matar, General Manager of Quant Gulf, shared, “We are excited to partner with Emicool in this innovative venture. The OPTIME Ecosystem is a disruptive solution, and we believe it will reach its full potential when Emicool expands its deployment across all their plants. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to using cutting-edge technologies to run smarter, more efficient, and sustainable operations.”

Tobias Krause, Schaeffler Middle East, added, “With our OPTIME Ecosystem, we not only enhance reliability and reduce operational costs, but we also underscore our commitment to creating real value for our customers. We are proud to partner with Emicool and Quant Gulf on this pioneering journey.”



