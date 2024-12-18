(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA garbage bag is set to grow at a 3.5% CAGR through 2034, driven by the adoption of compostable scented bags, increasing hygiene awareness, and zero-waste policies. Backed by innovations, initiatives, and leading manufacturers, the market is transitioning toward eco-friendly solutions. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global garbage bag market is on track for significant growth, with market valuation expected to increase from USD 9,681.0 million in 2024 to USD 14,602.3 million by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. This follows a year-on-year growth of 3.3% in 2023, bringing the market size to USD 9,382.6 million. The global garbage bag market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing urbanization, rising environmental awareness, and growing waste generation. The demand for garbage bags is expected to rise as cities expand and adopt stricter waste management policies. Key consumers include households, commercial establishments, and industries, with a growing preference for durable, leak-proof, and odor-resistant bags. Future trends in the market include a shift toward sustainable and biodegradable garbage bags as governments and consumers push for environmentally friendly alternatives. The adoption of compostable bags made from materials like cornstarch or plant-based polymers is accelerating, driven by bans on single-use plastics in various regions. Additionally, recyclable plastic bags and reusable waste disposal systems are gaining traction. Innovations in the market are centered on enhancing bag functionality and eco-friendliness. Manufacturers are developing multi-layered bags with improved strength, odor control, and resistance to tearing. Smart garbage bags embedded with sensors that monitor fill levels and notify users via apps are an emerging trend, especially in smart city initiatives. Moreover, companies are focusing on localized production to reduce supply chain emissions, and integrating recycled materials into manufacturing processes, contributing to a circular economy. The garbage bag market is poised for continued growth, fueled by innovation and sustainability trends. Key Takeaways of Global Garbage Bags Market

The global market for garbage bags is estimated to total USD 14,602.3 million by 2034.

Based on material, the polyethylene segment is set to hold a dominant market share of 71.7% in 2034.

In terms of sales channel, the direct sales segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the household segment is poised to grow at 3.2% CAGR , holding a value share of 21.8% by 2034.

The United States market value is anticipated to total USD 2,600.9 million by 2034. Sales in India will likely rise at 6.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth The surge in demand for garbage bags is being driven by several factors, including:

Population Growth and Urbanization : Rising population and rapid urban development are resulting in higher waste generation, increasing the need for effective waste management solutions.

Focus on Hygiene and Sanitation : Growing consumer awareness about cleanliness and hygiene is boosting demand for sanitary waste disposal solutions.

Improved Living Standards : Rising disposable incomes and economic growth are leading to higher adoption of cost-effective and convenient trash bags .

Government Initiatives : Global government efforts to promote recycling and waste management are playing a key role in market expansion. Advancements in Waste Management : The integration of garbage bags into smart bins and innovative waste management systems is further driving demand.



PE Garbage Bags Leading the Market Polyethylene (PE) garbage bags are particularly popular due to their strength and tear-resistance. By 2034, PE garbage bags, made primarily from LDPE and LLDPE , are expected to hold a 71.7% market share . Demand for HDPE garbage bags is also set to grow, particularly among middle-income consumers, due to their affordability and durability. Transition Toward Eco-Friendly Solutions The market is witnessing a shift toward sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable, compostable, and plant-based garbage bags. Eco-conscious consumers are increasingly opting for products like Plastno compostable garbage bags, which are made from renewable plant-based materials. These bags are non-toxic, durable, and fully compostable, promoting sustainability without sacrificing quality. North America is leading the way with certifications like the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) emblem, ensuring compliance with stringent ASTM standards for biodegradable products. Key Trends Shaping the Future Premium Garbage Bags Gaining Popularity : Demand for odor-resistant, stretchable, and puncture-proof garbage bags is rising, especially in developed economies. Premium options are also incorporating customizable designs and aesthetic features, reshaping consumer perceptions of garbage bags. Innovative Features and Designs : New products with antimicrobial properties and odor control features are trending, catering to both residential and commercial markets. Adoption in Diverse Sectors : The use of garbage bags is expanding in hospitals, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and catering), and industrial sectors, driven by a focus on hygiene and efficient waste management.

The global garbage bag market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by rising urbanization, growing hygiene awareness, and demand for sustainable solutions. Innovations in eco-friendly materials, premium designs, and plant-based options are reshaping the industry, ensuring robust growth through 2034. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Industry Outlook As consumer preferences shift toward eco-friendly and premium waste disposal solutions, manufacturers are focusing on innovation and sustainability. The growing trend of biodegradable and compostable garbage bags is paving the way for a greener future in waste management. With increasing investments in research and development, the garbage bag industry is poised for a period of significant transformation, offering numerous growth opportunities for market players. Country-wise Insights

Country CAGR (%) Key Growth Factors United States 3.5% High adoption in various sectors, rising demand for compostable scented bags, and online availability. Canada 3.0% Steady market growth driven by hygiene awareness and sustainable product preferences. Germany 2.0% Focus on eco-friendly solutions and regulatory push for biodegradable products. Italy 1.8% Moderate growth influenced by sustainability and increasing urban waste generation. France 2.8% Demand supported by urbanization, waste management initiatives, and innovation in product designs. United Kingdom 2.6% Market expansion fueled by hygiene focus and adoption of biodegradable and scented trash bags. China 5.7% Rapid urbanization, increasing household waste, and preference for biodegradable options. Japan 4.2% High emphasis on sanitation, waste management systems, and eco-conscious consumer behavior. India 6.8% Fast-paced urbanization, rising waste generation, and growing usage of garbage bags in households.

Key Companies Profiled

The Clorox Company; Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.; Poly-America, L.P.; Berry Global Inc.; Dagöplast A.S.; International Plastics, Inc.; Big Black Sacks; Novolex Holdings LLC; Terdex Gmbh; Plasta Group; Mcpherson's Limited.; Pack-It B.V.; Top.Z (Hk) Limited; Meadows; Novplasta Cz, S.R.O; Primax D.O.O.; Tuopu Group (Miaojie); Bengbu Shangdao Ikea Daily Necessities Technology Industrial Co., Ltd.(Sodolike); Rkw Group; Thantawan Industry Plc.





Global Garbage Bag Market Segmentation

Global Garbage Bag Market Segmentation

By Material:



Polyethylene



Low Density Polyethylene





Virgin PE



Recycled PE



Linear Low Density Polyethylene





Virgin PE



Recycled PE



High Density Polyethylene





Virgin PE

Recycled PE

PLA

PHA

Sugarcane Bagasse Compostable Materials

By Capacity:



Up to 30 Liters

30 to 90 Liters

90 to 150 Liters Above 150 Liters

By Sales Channel:



Direct Sales (Manufacturers) Distributors/Wholesalers

By End-use:



Service



Facilities Management



Catering

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Retail

Hotels & Restaurants

Civil Government & Defense Household

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



French Translation:

Le marché mondial des sacs poubelles est en passe de connaître une croissance significative, la valorisation du marché devant passer de 9 681,0 millions USD en 2024 à 14 602,3 millions USD d'ici 2034, affichant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 4,2 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cela fait suite à une croissance annuelle de 3,3 % en 2023, portant la taille du marché à 9 382,6 millions USD.

Le marché mondial des sacs poubelles connaît une croissance soutenue, tirée par l'urbanisation croissante, la sensibilisation croissante à l'environnement et la production croissante de déchets. La demande de sacs poubelles devrait augmenter à mesure que les villes s'agrandissent et adoptent des politiques de gestion des déchets plus strictes. Les principaux consommateurs sont les ménages, les établissements commerciaux et les industries, avec une préférence croissante pour les sacs durables, étanches et résistants aux odeurs.

Les tendances futures du marché incluent une évolution vers des sacs poubelles durables et biodégradables, les gouvernements et les consommateurs faisant pression pour des alternatives respectueuses de l'environnement. L'adoption de sacs compostables fabriqués à partir de matériaux tels que l'amidon de maïs ou les polymères d'origine végétale s'accélère, stimulée par l'interdiction des plastiques à usage unique dans diverses régions. De plus, les sacs en plastique recyclables et les systèmes d'élimination des déchets réutilisables gagnent du terrain.

Les innovations du marché visent à améliorer la fonctionnalité et le respect de l'environnement des sacs. Les fabricants développent des sacs multicouches plus résistants, moins odorants et moins sujets aux déchirures. Les sacs poubelles intelligents équipés de capteurs qui surveillent les niveaux de remplissage et avertissent les utilisateurs via des applications sont une tendance émergente, en particulier dans les initiatives de villes intelligentes.

De plus, les entreprises se concentrent sur la production locale pour réduire les émissions de la chaîne d'approvisionnement et intègrent des matériaux recyclés dans les processus de fabrication, contribuant ainsi à une économie circulaire. Le marché des sacs poubelles est sur le point de poursuivre sa croissance, alimentée par l'innovation et les tendances en matière de développement durable.

Principaux points à retenir du marché mondial des sacs poubelles



Le marché mondial des sacs poubelles est estimé à 14 602,3 millions USD d'ici 2034.

En termes de matériaux, le segment du polyéthylène devrait détenir une part de marché dominante de 71,7 % en 2034.

En termes de canaux de vente, le segment des ventes directes devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,5 % au cours de la période de prévision.

En termes d'utilisation finale, le segment des ménages devrait croître à un TCAC de 3,2 % , détenant une part de valeur de 21,8 % d'ici 2034.

La valeur marchande des États-Unis devrait atteindre 2 600,9 millions USD d'ici 2034. Les ventes en Inde augmenteront probablement de 6,8 % de TCAC entre 2024 et 2034.

Principaux facteurs de croissance du marché

La forte demande de sacs poubelles est due à plusieurs facteurs, notamment :



Croissance démographique et urbanisation : La croissance démographique et le développement urbain rapide entraînent une production accrue de déchets, augmentant ainsi le besoin de solutions efficaces de gestion des déchets.

Focus sur l'hygiène et l'assainissement : La sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs à la propreté et à l'hygiène stimule la demande de solutions d'élimination des déchets sanitaires.

Amélioration du niveau de vie : l'augmentation des revenus disponibles et la croissance économique conduisent à une adoption accrue de sacs poubelles économiques et pratiques .

Initiatives gouvernementales : Les efforts déployés par les gouvernements à l'échelle mondiale pour promouvoir le recyclage et la gestion des déchets jouent un rôle clé dans l'expansion du marché. Progrès dans la gestion des déchets : l'intégration de sacs poubelles dans des poubelles intelligentes et des systèmes innovants de gestion des déchets stimulent encore davantage la demande.



Les sacs poubelles en PE sont leaders du marché

Les sacs poubelles en polyéthylène (PE) sont particulièrement appréciés en raison de leur solidité et de leur résistance à la déchirure. D'ici 2034, les sacs poubelles en PE, fabriqués principalement à partir de PEBD et de PEBDL , devraient détenir une part de marché de 71,7 % . La demande de sacs poubelles en PEHD devrait également augmenter, en particulier chez les consommateurs à revenu moyen, en raison de leur prix abordable et de leur durabilité.

Transition vers des solutions écologiques

Le marché assiste à une évolution vers des alternatives durables telles que les sacs poubelles biodégradables, compostables et à base de plantes. Les consommateurs soucieux de l'environnement optent de plus en plus pour des produits comme les sacs poubelles compostables Plastno, fabriqués à partir de matériaux renouvelables à base de plantes. Ces sacs sont non toxiques, durables et entièrement compostables, favorisant la durabilité sans sacrifier la qualité.

L'Amérique du Nord ouvre la voie avec des certifications comme l'emblème du Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), garantissant la conformité aux normes ASTM strictes pour les produits biodégradables.

Les principales tendances qui façonnent l'avenir

: la demande de sacs poubelles résistants aux odeurs, extensibles et anti-perforation augmente, en particulier dans les économies développées. Les options haut de gamme intègrent également des designs personnalisables et des caractéristiques esthétiques, remodelant la perception des sacs poubelles par les consommateurs.: les nouveaux produits dotés de propriétés antimicrobiennes et de fonctions de contrôle des odeurs sont à la mode, s'adressant à la fois aux marchés résidentiels et commerciaux.: L'utilisation de sacs poubelles se développe dans les hôpitaux, les établissements HoReCa (hôtels, restaurants et restauration) et les secteurs industriels, portée par l'accent mis sur l'hygiène et la gestion efficace des déchets.

Le marché mondial des sacs poubelles est en pleine mutation, porté par l'urbanisation croissante, la sensibilisation croissante à l'hygiène et la demande de solutions durables. Les innovations en matière de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement, de conceptions haut de gamme et d'options à base de plantes remodèlent le secteur, garantissant une croissance robuste jusqu'en 2034 , déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Perspectives de l'industrie

Les préférences des consommateurs évoluent vers des solutions d'élimination des déchets écologiques et haut de gamme, et les fabricants se concentrent sur l'innovation et la durabilité. La tendance croissante des sacs poubelles biodégradables et compostables ouvre la voie à un avenir plus vert dans la gestion des déchets.

Avec des investissements croissants dans la recherche et le développement, l'industrie des sacs poubelles est prête pour une période de transformation importante, offrant de nombreuses opportunités de croissance aux acteurs du marché.

Profil des principales entreprises

Français La société Clorox ; Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. ; Poly-America, LP ; Berry Global Inc. ; Dagöplast AS ; International Plastics, Inc. ; Big Black Sacks ; Novolex Holdings LLC ; Terdex Gmbh ; Plasta Group ; Mcpherson's Limited. ; Pack-It BV ; Top.Z (Hk) Limited ; Meadows ; Novplasta Cz, SRO ; Primax DOO ; Tuopu Group (Miaojie) ; Bengbu Shangdao Ikea Daily Necessities Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. (Sodolike) ; Rkw Group ; Thantawan Industry Plc.

Segmentation du marché mondial des sacs poubelles

Par matériau :



Polyéthylène



Polyéthylène basse densité





Virgin PE



PE recyclé



Polyéthylène basse densité linéaire





Virgin PE



PE recyclé



Polyéthylène haute densité





Virgin PE

PE recyclé

PLA

PHA

Bagasse de canne à sucre Matériaux compostables

Par capacité :



Jusqu'à 30 litres

30 à 90 litres

90 à 150 litres Plus de 150 litres

Par canal de vente :



Vente directe (fabricants) Distributeurs/Grossistes

Par utilisation finale :



Service



Gestion des installations



Restauration

Logistique et transport

Soins de santé

Bâtiment et construction

Vente au détail

Hôtels et restaurants

Gouvernement civil et défense Ménage

Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud

Océanie Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

