Israeli Occupation Detains 15 Palestinians In W. Bank
Date
12/18/2024 5:18:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying forces have detained 15 Palestinians in the West bank since Tuesday evening, according to Palestinian prisoners' bodies.
The detention took place in the governorates of Al-Khaleel (Hebron), Jericho, Tulkarm, Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Jerusalem, the Palestinian National Authority's Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said in a joint press release.
The Palestinian detainees included a woman from Gaza who was in the West Bank for medical treatment, in addition to children and ex-detainees, according to the release. (end)
nq
MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109006486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.