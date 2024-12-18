Israeli Occupation Detains 15 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying forces have detained 15 Palestinians in the West since Tuesday evening, according to Palestinian prisoners' bodies.

The detention took place in the governorates of Al-Khaleel (Hebron), Jericho, Tulkarm, Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Jerusalem, the Palestinian National Authority's Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said in a joint press release.

The Palestinian detainees included a woman from Gaza who was in the West Bank for medical treatment, in addition to children and ex-detainees, according to the release. (end)

nq







MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109006486