Two Films About Ukraine War Make It To Oscars Shortlist
Date
12/18/2024 5:12:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The shortlist of potential nominations for next year's Oscars awards includes two documentaries about the Russian war in Ukraine,“Porcelain War” and“Once Upon a Time in Ukraine”.
That's according to a press release by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, seen by Ukrinform.
"Porcelain War" is one of the 15 films in the "Documentary Feature Film" category. Shot by directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontiev, the film tells the story of three porcelain figurine artists from Ukraine. Slava Leontiev himself also starred in the documentary. The production team included professionals from the U.S., Ukraine, and Australia.
Read also:
Ukraine wins its first ever Oscar
with '20 Days in Mariupol' documentary
Another documentary about the war in Ukraine that made the shortlist for the Oscars is“Once Upon a Time in Ukraine”. Along with 13 competitors, it may be nominated in the Documentary Short Film category.
The film, which tells about the war in Ukraine through the eyes of children, was directed by Betsy West and produced by Earle Mack.
It is noted that voting for the nominations begins on Wednesday, January 8, and completes on Sunday, January 12.
The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17.
The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live in more than 200 countries.
As reported earlier, the official long list for the 97th Academy Awards included three Ukrainian works: La Paliciada, Porcelain War, and Peaceful People.
MENAFN18122024000193011044ID1109006438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.