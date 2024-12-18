Two Films About Ukraine War Make It To Oscars Shortlist

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The shortlist of potential nominations for next year's awards includes two documentaries about the Russian war in Ukraine,“Porcelain War” and“Once Upon a Time in Ukraine”.

That's according to a press release by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, seen by Ukrinform.

"Porcelain War" is one of the 15 films in the "Documentary Feature Film" category. Shot by directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontiev, the tells the story of three porcelain figurine artists from Ukraine. Slava Leontiev himself also starred in the documentary. The production team included professionals from the U.S., Ukraine, and Australia.

Another documentary about the war in Ukraine that made the shortlist for the Oscars is“Once Upon a Time in Ukraine”. Along with 13 competitors, it may be nominated in the Documentary Short Film category.

The film, which tells about the war in Ukraine through the eyes of children, was directed by Betsy West and produced by Earle Mack.

It is noted that voting for the nominations begins on Wednesday, January 8, and completes on Sunday, January 12.

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17.

The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live in more than 200 countries.

As reported earlier, the official long list for the 97th Academy Awards included three Ukrainian works: La Paliciada, Porcelain War, and Peaceful People.