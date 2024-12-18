Ukrposhta Delivers Over 50 Million Parcels This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Ukrposhta JSC, Ukraine's national postal operator, processed over 85 million units of correspondence and 50 million parcels.

The performance report was released by the of Development of Communities and Territories, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrposhta's shipment volumes remain consistently high – over 85 million units of written correspondence and 50 million parcels," the report says.

In addition, this year the company introduced automatic parcel processing lines, launched an automated international mail processing center, launched a "next-day" delivery service covering 98% of Ukrainian cities, and developed a new convenient mobile application for clients.

Ukrposhta also deployed a warehouse for the delivery of medicines as part of the implementation of the "Affordable Medicines" program.

In 2025, the company plans to launch pilot projects to install modern post offices in Kyiv and Odesa, automate correspondence sorting, cover most cities and villages across Ukraine with courier delivery services, and begin testing electric bikes for couriers.

As reported, JSC Ukrposhta is launching a service to deliver Ukrainian passports to 134 countries around the world.