Apparel Group Unveils 24 New Retail Concepts At Doha Mall

Doha, Qatar: Apparel Group, a leading global retail and conglomerate, has announced the launch of 24 new retail concepts at Doha Mall, one of Qatar's most prestigious shopping destinations.

These stores will feature renowned international brands and cater to the diverse needs of Qatar's fashion-conscious consumers.

Located in the affluent community of Abu Hamour, Doha Mall boasts an ideal position at the intersection of Sixth Ring Road and Central Street. Its strategic location offers seamless connectivity, with easy access to a Metro Buslink and proximity to the Doha Expressway. The mall serves as a key retail hub for shoppers from nearby neighborhoods, including Abu Hamour, Ain Khaled, Al Waab, Al Mamoura, Al Thumama, and Al Wakra.

CEO of Apparel Group Neeraj Teckchandani, expressed his excitement about the new venture:“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to bringing global fashion trends and quality shopping experiences to Qatar. Our collaboration with Doha Mall allows us to strengthen our presence in the region and offer our customers a truly unparalleled retail experience. We look forward to contributing to Qatar's dynamic retail sector and welcoming shoppers to our new stores.”

Advisor to Al Mirqab Malls Robert Hall, said:“We are excited to introduce new and distinctive retail concepts at Doha Mall in collaboration with Apparel Group. This agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to attract leading international brands to Qatar and offer consumers a diverse and exceptional shopping experience.”