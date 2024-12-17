'My Hero Academia,' 'Avatar,' 'Hazbin Hotel' Stars Among Voice Acting Talent At Fan Expo Portland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The voice acting section of the FAN celebrity area continues to grow in popularity. Today 17 talented performers who are behind fans' favorite characters in the worlds of animation anime have joined the lineup at FAN EXPO Portland, set for January 24-26 at the Oregon Center, bringing to life voices from hits like“My Hero Academia,”“Avatar: The Last Airbender,”“Pokémon,”“Hazbin Hotel” and more.



From the world of animation, fans can meet seven voices from“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” including Dante Basco (“Prince Zuko”), Zach Tyler Eisen ("Aang"), Jack De Sena ("Sokka"), Grey DeLisle (“Azula”), Michaela Jill Murphy (“Toph”) and Greg Baldwin (“Uncle Iroh”), as well as the“Hazbin Hotel” threesome of Erika Henningsen (“Charlie Morningstar”), Blake Roman (“Angel Dust”) and Amir Talai (“Alastor”).



Anime followers will enjoy meeting guests from many of their favorites, including“My Hero Academia” standouts Luci Christian (“Ochaco Uraraka"), Monica Rial (“Tsuyu Asui”), Colleen Clinkenbeard (“Momo Yaoyorozu”), Ian Sinclair (“Mezo Shoji”) and Kellen Goff (“Overhaul”), as well as the“One Piece” set of Clinkenbeard ("Luffy"), Christian ("Nami"), Sonny Strait (“Usopp”), Sinclair ("Brook") and Michelle Rojas (“Yamato”) and“Pokémon” star Sarah Natochenny (“Ash Ketchum”).



They join a FAN EXPO Portland celebrity lineup headlined by“The Flash” guests Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh and Danielle Panabaker; eight“Supernatural” stars including Jared Padalecki, Alexander Calvert and Mark Sheppard; the“Superman & Lois” title star Tyler Hoechlin; James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”); and more.



FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.



Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at Advance pricing is available until January 9. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Portland is the second event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



