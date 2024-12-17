Algeria Expresses Total Rejection To Divided Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Algeria expressed on Tuesday its absolute rejection of any attempt to divide Syria and denounced Israeli incursions into Syrian territory.

The remarks were made ahead of UN Security Council.

A statement by the Algerian Foreign said that its permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Amar Ben Jamaa, called in a speech he delivered on behalf of the "A3 Group", before the UN Security Council for an emergency ceasefire throughout Syrian territory, in order to ensure the freedom of movement of humanitarian workers.

The "A3" group includes Algeria, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Guyana.

Ben Jamaa stressed during the session dedicated to the situation in Syria that "the return of Syrians to their homes must be voluntary and safe and no one should be forced to return."

The ambassador continued, "the Syrian people must not be abandoned and donor countries must be called upon to support the humanitarian response."

He added, "It is time to conduct a political process led by Syrians of all stripes under the leadership of the United Nations.

He also warned, "if a comprehensive and inclusive solution to the situation in Syria is not reached, the consequences and repercussions will be disastrous for the region," stressing that "the humanitarian situation in this country represents one of the urgent challenges facing the international community." (end)

