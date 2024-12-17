Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace the Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation who arrived in the country earlier starting an official visit.

KUWAIT -- A senior Kuwaiti military official re-affirmed the strength of the deep-rooted Kuwaiti-Bangladeshi relations.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's medical University City project is a strategic move to develop education and back healthcare, two ministers said.

KUWAIT -- The Foreign of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic said that his visit to Kuwait aims at tackling common interests, investment opportunities and future projects between the two countries.

NEW YORK -- UN Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria called at the Security Council for Israel to "cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan" and said an end to sanctions would be key to assisting the country. (end) mb