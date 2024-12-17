Steve M. Klein, Chairman And CEO Of Northfield Bank, Elected To The Board Of Directors Of The Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Northfield Bancorp, (NASDAQ: NFBK), announced today that Steven M. Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Home Loan of New York (the“FHLBNY”) for a four-year term.

Mr. Klein's term will commence on January 1, 2025 and end on December 31, 2028.

Mr. Klein stated,“I am humbled and honored for the support and confidence the New York members of the FHLBNY have placed in me to continue to serve and advocate for the critical mission of the FHLBNY to provide reliable liquidity to its members in support of housing and local community development.”

Mr. Klein serves as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield Bank. Mr. Klein is responsible for leading strategic planning and execution related to lending, deposit gathering, technology deployment, risk management, customer and employee experience, and branding. He is a member of the New York Bankers Association, a member of the ABA Government Relations Council, and previous committee member of the ABA Community Bankers Council. Mr. Klein also is a board member of the New Jersey Bankers Association and past immediate Chair. He is a Trustee of the Northfield Bank Foundation, whose mission is to promote charitable purposes within the communities Northfield operates, focusing its efforts on projects to support education, health and human services, youth programs, and affordable housing. Mr. Klein also serves as a Director and Executive Committee member of the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation, a Director of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and a Trustee, Executive Committee Member and Finance Chair of the Richmond University Medical Center. He is a Certified Public Accountant, and a member of the AICPA. Mr. Klein earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Montclair State University.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union Counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of September 30, 2024, the FHLBNY serves 338 financial institutions and housing associates in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of the FHLBNY is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

Media Contact:

Damien Kane

732-499-7200 x2503

SVP, Director of Marketing

...