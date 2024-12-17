FIRST BANK BRINGS COMMUNITIES TOGETHER WITH 2ND ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE AND LOCAL GRANT SUPPORT
Date
12/17/2024 2:23:32 PM
The Power of Good Food Drive was held from November 1 – November 30 in honor of Sharon Shaw Adams, a First bank associate, who passed away in January 2023. Sharon was a Service Excellence champion, the highest level of distinction in First Bank culture, for being an example employee that goes above and beyond. Sharon was a dedicated collector of food items and a relentless warrior against food insecurity. Her passion and commitment to alleviating hunger inspired us all. By organizing this food drive we not only remember her legacy but also carry forward her selfless spirit to combat this pressing issue.
First Bank President, Adam Currie, said of the drive, "Sharon was a phenomenal associate and human. For our second year we are using this food drive to show our appreciation and admiration for her legacy, helping those in our communities. We are so proud to have increased our collections, year over year, and we hope this shows that First Bank is committed to caring for our communities in more ways than just providing banking."
In the 4th Quarter, First Bank awarded its third set of grant funds in 2024 to 40 nonprofits or schools in order to help continue the excellent work they do, totaling $90,000. The recipients for this round include:
|
Central NC
|
Charlotte Area
|
Western NC
|
Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary
School
|
Claire's Army Inc.
|
Asheville GreenWorks
|
Scotland Family Counseling
Center
|
Community Care Clinic of
Rowan County
|
Brush Creek Elementary School
|
TEAMWORKZ
|
Community Foundations CDC,
Inc.
|
Harmony Methodist Church ESL
Program
|
Uwharrie Charter Academy
|
Food for Days
|
No Wrong Door for Support and
Recovery
|
|
Rowan Helping Ministries
|
Saluda Pop-Up Pantry
|
|
Thomasville Community
Ministry Inc, dba Cooperative
Community Ministry
|
The Council on Aging for
Henderson County
|
|
|
Western NC Community Health
Services
|
Triangle Area
|
Triad Area
|
Florence, SC Area
|
Designed for Joy
|
Bold 2 B U Community
|
Created to Serve
|
Helping Education
|
Growing the Distance, Inc
|
Greater Florence Habitat for
Humanity
|
Holly Springs Food Cupboard
|
Hopefulls, Inc
|
Lydia's Bowels of Mercy Home,
Inc
|
Meals on Wheels Durham
|
Sister Circle International
|
The Farm at Florence
|
The Joel Fund
|
|
Upstate & Midlands SC
|
Wilmington Area
|
Eastern NC
|
Center for Developmental
Services (CDS)
|
paws4people foundation
|
Beaufort County Community
College Foundation
|
Coffee and Cupboard
|
St's MCC
|
Jacksonville Performing Arts
Teen Outreach
|
HOPE Missions of the Upstate
|
The Carousel Center
|
The Partnership for Children of
Wayne County
|
Upstate Warrior Solution
|
Learn more about the GOOD being done in the community by First Bank at
.
About us:
First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina and a nationwide SBA platform. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at . Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.
