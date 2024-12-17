FIRST BANK BRINGS COMMUNITIES TOGETHER WITH 2ND ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE AND LOCAL GRANT SUPPORT

The Power of Good Food Drive was held from November 1 – November 30 in honor of Sharon Shaw Adams, a First associate, who passed away in January 2023. Sharon was a Service Excellence champion, the highest level of distinction in First Bank culture, for being an example employee that goes above and beyond. Sharon was a dedicated collector of food items and a relentless warrior against food insecurity. Her passion and commitment to alleviating hunger inspired us all. By organizing this food drive we not only remember her legacy but also carry forward her selfless spirit to combat this pressing issue.

First Bank President, Adam Currie, said of the drive, "Sharon was a phenomenal associate and human. For our second year we are using this food drive to show our appreciation and admiration for her legacy, helping those in our communities. We are so proud to have increased our collections, year over year, and we hope this shows that First Bank is committed to caring for our communities in more ways than just providing banking."

In the 4th Quarter, First Bank awarded its third set of grant funds in 2024 to 40 nonprofits or schools in order to help continue the excellent work they do, totaling $90,000. The recipients for this round include: