Parliament Votes To Ban Shia Militia Hezbollah In Switzerland
12/17/2024 2:17:25 PM
Swiss lawmakers want to ban the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah in addition to the Palestinian organisation Hamas.
After the Senate, the House of Representatives also voted on this measure on Tuesday.
It adopted a corresponding motion from its Security Policy Committee by 126 votes to 20 with 41 abstentions. The Senate had approved an identical motion last week by 31 votes to one with ten abstentions. The motions will now go to the government for implementation.
Hezbollah, like Hamas, is a radical Islamic terrorist organisation that is responsible for numerous acts of violence and human rights violations, the parliamentary committee argued in its motion.
Only the Al-Qaeda and IS groups are currently banned by law in Switzerland. Last week, both chambers of parliament approved the federal law banning Hamas.
