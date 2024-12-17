Gastroenterology Group Of Rochester Welcomes New Physicians

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now Accepting New Patients

Rochester, NY, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastroenterology Group of Rochester is proud to welcome Dr. Bushra Fazili, Dr. Jonathan Goldstein, Dr. Michael Kader, Dr. George Kunze, Dr. Keely Parisian, Dr. Anil Sharma, and Dr. Jonathan Wilmot, board-certified gastroenterologists, to the practice.

Dr. Bushra Fazili completed her medical degree from Upstate University. She trained as a resident and chief resident at the University of Rochester School of and received the Milton S. Lauria Award. She also completed her GI fellowship from the University of Rochester.

Dr. Fazili is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterology Association, and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. She has interests in colorectal cancer screening, inflammatory bowel disease and diseases of the liver.

Dr. Jonathan Goldstein received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School, where he graduated with honors. He completed his internal medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Dr. Goldstein completed his GI fellowship at the University of Colorado, and there he received the Freedman Award for excellence in education as exemplified by his academic achievements, clinical abilities, and leadership skills.

Dr. Michael Kader received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the State University of New York at the Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed his GI fellowship with the University of Rochester School of Medicine and serves as a clinical instructor of medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Dr. Kader is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterology Association, and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He has experience in all GI procedures including ERCP, colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, and capsule endoscopy. Dr. Kader is also a trained hepatologist with a wide exposure to pre-transplant and post-transplant patients. ​

Dr. George Kunze received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Chicago Medical School and completed his internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He was presented with the Best Resident Research Award and teaching assistant honors in neuroscience. Dr. Kunze completed his fellowship at the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterology Association, and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. His interests include colorectal cancer screening, gastro-esophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease and liver diseases. Dr. Kunze is also professionally certified as an aviation medical examiner. ​

Dr. Keely Parisian received her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University and awarded the Dr. U.R. Plante Medical Award for excellence. She completed her residency in the department of internal medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. As a resident, she received the David A. Haller Intern of the Year Award and the Pulsifer Award for dedication to patient care. Dr. Parisian also completed her fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation with an interest in inflammatory bowel disease. She is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterology Association, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, the Medical Society of the State of New York, and the St. Lawrence County Medical Society.

Dr. Anil Sharma completed his internal medicine residency at the Highland Hospital, where he also served as chief resident. He received the Jacob Holler, MD Annual Resident Award, and he completed his GI fellowship at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. Dr. Sharma is a professor of clinical medicine at the University of Rochester and has received numerous teaching awards. He currently serves as the chief of gastroenterology at Highland Hospital and a board member of Accountable Health Partners. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Dr. Sharma has appeared on local TV and radio shows as an expert consultant on GI issues.

Dr. Jonathan Wilmot, a native of Rochester, received his medical degree and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. Dr. Wilmot trained at the University of Connecticut Medical School, completing his gastroenterology-hepatology fellowship. His interests include gastro-esophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer screening, and liver disease with training in both pre and post liver transplant patients.

Gastroenterology Group of Rochester is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. These physicians will work to provide the best patient care for Rochester residents.

Gastroenterology Group of Rochester is at 2080 Clinton Avenue South, Rochester, NY 14618. Call 585-271-2800 or visit gastrogroupofrochester.com to schedule an appointment.

CONTACT: Kelley Swann Punching Nun Group 4043136412 ...