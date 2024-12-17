Summit Behavioral Healthcare Celebrates The Pavilion's Expansion In Williamsburg, VA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dwight Lacy, Summit BHC COO

32 New Inpatient Beds Reflect the Company's Commitment to Community Needs

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Behavioral Healthcare (Summit) is proud to announce the completion of a 32-bed expansion at The Pavilion, one of its behavioral hospitals located in Williamsburg, VA. This expansion brings The Pavilion's total capacity to 98 inpatient beds, strengthening its ability to meet the growing mental health and behavioral healthcare needs of the region.As part of Summit's network, The Pavilion has consistently provided high-quality, patient-centered care to individuals facing mental health challenges. This latest investment demonstrates the company's dedication to expanding access to life-changing behavioral health services in the communities it serves.“The Pavilion's expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to improving access to behavioral healthcare for those who need it most,” said Dwight Lacy, Chief Operating Officer of Summit.“I want to extend my gratitude to the team at The Pavilion, whose dedication and compassion have made this growth possible. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across Virginia.”The Pavilion's multidisciplinary team includes Psychiatrists, Licensed Therapists, Psychiatric Nurses, Care Managers, Mental Health Technicians, Dieticians, and Client Advocates, all working collaboratively to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care. With the expanded capacity, The Pavilion is better positioned to serve adults in need of inpatient treatment and to enhance access to critical mental health resources.About SummitHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit's mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company's primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 38 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.

Daniel Krasner

Summit BHC

+1 6019069024

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.