Certipath Receives FIDO Alliance Certification

CertiPath's IdentityManagerTM receives FIDO2 Interop and FIDO2 server certificate

CertiPath, Inc. announces that it has received FIDO2 certification of its IdentityManager authentication solution. IdentityManager takes passwords completely out of the equation and allows employees and contractors to access both enterprise and third-party applications and software with whatever strong credentials they have been issued. For application owners, the facilitates outsourcing of authentication entirely. IdentityManager provides a stable, unique identifier for each user regardless of what credential or credentials were used to meet the authentication strength policy, including FIDO2 credentials. The authentication strength a user achieves is optionally provided to applications that wish to use it in their access control decisions.

The FIDO Alliance is an open industry association with a focused mission: reduce the world's reliance on passwords. To accomplish this goal, the FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.

"CertiPath is very proud to receive the FIDO2 certification and is likewise very proud of the team that worked on this project. CertiPath dug deeply into every bit of technology supporting the entire credential list allowed by NIST SP-800-63b and realized that what was missing was a way to tie those landscapes and tools together. We created IdentityManager to fulfill that need. Strong authentication has never before been so easy. It is now a service with IdentityManager. This is one more reason to view CertiPath and our TrustSuite family of products as the leader in the high-assurance identity space," says Jeff Nigriny, Founder and CEO of CertiPath.

IdentityManager supports and enforces all phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication credentials currently available. Users experience this solution as a cloud-hosted digital wallet, and application owners experience it as a service that provides them with signed federation assertions. As credential technologies evolve, those technologies only need to be supported at IdentityManager; applications will enjoy future-proof authentication. The platform is flexible and secure. As an operator of a bridge certification authority (CA) cross-certified with the Federal Bridge, CertiPath has 20 years of experience in supporting high-assurance authentication.

About CertiPath

CertiPath, Inc. develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable the use of high-assurance credentials. Validating the identity of those who reside in your facilities and on your networks is a cornerstone of physical security and cyber security. At the heart of its success, CertiPath applies its unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing organizations' networks to the highest level of validation. Through the use of these tools, CertiPath protects the investment its customers have made in implementing high-assurance credentials as a method of authentication to their critical assets. The company's trusted suite of products use Trust Fabric (the secure interconnection of trusted participants CertiPath spent a decade helping to create), ensuring that assets are accessed only by valid and vetted users with high-assurance credentials.

