Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun Starrer Mints Over ₹12 Crore Despite Dip Check Total Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 13: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which hit the screens on December 5, has been making ripples at the Box Office.

Although the Allu Arjun blockbuster's dipped after the massive sale during the first week, the movie still managed to mint over ₹12 crore on Day 13 since the release, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Adding up Day 12's collection, the Pushpa 2 movie's overall collection now stands at ₹1109.2 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection

'Pushpa 2 : The Rule' earned a whopping ₹725.8 crore at the end of its first week of release. The earnings for its second week are expected to go even higher, reaching a total of ₹941. 49 crore, as per Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer could eventually overtake Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing film. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule ' is now only behind two major Indian films: Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

In the second week since 'Pushpa 2: The Rule 's release, the movie garnered the highest earnings on Day 11, recording a sale of ₹76.6 crore. The Hindi version of the movie surpassed the Telugu version, and earned ₹54 crore, contributing to an increase in the overall earnings by 21.01 per cent.

Allu Arjun 'concerned' after Sandhya Theatre incident

While 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' saw immense excitement and a massive uptick in ticket sales, the premiere of the movie was followed by a series of tragic events. Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman and the injury of a boy in a stampede that occurred during the screening of his film at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Upon receiving interim bail, Allu Arjun said that he had been advised not to visit the boy Sri Tej due to the“ongoing legal proceedings”, reported PTI. Taking to X, Allu Arjun wrote,“I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident.”