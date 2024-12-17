Introducing Kitworks -- A Modern Approach To Gear Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With a focus on empowering people to get outdoors, Kitworks aims to enable better adventures with their new Gear Management System.



BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, new gear management brand

Kitworks opens for business. Kitworks is designed to transform how outdoor enthusiasts organize, store, and their gear. The brand strives to help anyone passionate about the outdoors get organized and stay organized, so they can get outside more and experience their best adventures.

Kitworks is proud to introduce the Kitworks Gear Management System. The modular system is designed to maximize customer flexibility by offering the optimal organization solution for any outdoor pursuit. To do this, the system is designed around multiple platform products: a hard-working Gear Box, Gear Totes designed for outdoor sports, and Duffels developed for the rigors of adventure travel. Each product is built tough, utilizing fully recycled TPU laminated fabrics and RF welded construction to stand up to a lifetime of adventures.

Each platform in the Kitworks system allows for the mixing and matching of accessory dividers, pockets, wet+dirty gear bags, and organizer pouches for a truly custom set up. All Kitworks products utilize common attachment methods like MOLLE/PALS and hook-and-loop, creating even more freedom for customers to add 3rd party products into their system.

Founded by adventurer and entrepreneur Greg Mills, Kitworks is guided by the core philosophy of being "Good to Go." As a passionate skier, climber, mountain biker, and family adventurer, Mills founded Kitworks to evolve the state of gear management in order to help others get outside more and have better adventures.

"Better preparation and better organization can unlock your experience in the outdoors, making it easier to adapt to challenges and embrace spontaneity,"

said Greg Mills. "I founded Kitworks to make it easier to pursue your passions and help you focus on what really matters, unforgettable experiences with great people in amazing places."

By eliminating the stress of disorganized gear, Kitworks empowers people to say "yes" to more adventures and experience the outdoors with more confidence and peace of mind. Whether gearing up for a weekend camping trip, a mountain bike ride, or a family ski vacation, Kitworks ensures your equipment is always "Good to Go."

Key Features:



Multiple Platforms: Every kit and every adventure is different. Select a Gear Box, Tote, or Duffel platform based on your needs.

Customizable Organization: Modular organizers allow customers to build just the right solution across various outdoor gear categories.

Durable Design: Built with fully recycled, TPU laminated fabrics and RF welded construction to withstand the toughest conditions. All Kitworks products carry a lifetime guarantee. Adaptable to Every Adventure: From solo expeditions to family outings, Kitworks adapts to your needs, even as they change across seasons, sports, and travel.

For more information, visit .

About Kitworks:

Kitworks is dedicated to improving the outdoor experience through innovative gear management solutions. Founded on the belief that better preparation leads to better adventures, Kitworks strives to help outdoor enthusiasts stay organized, adaptable, and ready for any challenge. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or just starting your outdoor journey, Kitworks is here to make sure you're always good to go.

Press Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE Kitworks

