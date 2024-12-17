Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine Collaborates With Microsoft To Launch Groundbreaking Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, CO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine (CO-WY Engine ) is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Microsoft through its TechSpark program that is designed to accelerate local economic opportunity across communities in the United States. Working with Microsoft will help launch the CO-WY Engine's Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind business acceleration program that's dedicated to the development and commercialization of digital twins technology, with a focus on climate resiliency applications.

Innosphere Ventures, the non-profit technology incubator headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, successfully led the CO-WY Engine to secure inaugural funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in March 2024 that created the regional collaboration of the CO-WY Engine. The Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator will be launched in late 2024, and will provide vital business, technical, and commercialization support to 10-12 startup ventures that leverage digital twins capabilities and technologies.

The collaboration with Microsoft aligns with the CO-WY Engine's long-term objectives of fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and enhancing climate resiliency. "We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to ensure the success of this visionary initiative,” said Emily Wilson, CO-WY Engine administrator and designated Fellow of the Microsoft TechSpark program.“Microsoft's involvement will provide critical resources and bolster the accelerator's capacity to support startup ventures that are poised to make a significant impact on the digital twins ecosystem. The $50,000 investment from Microsoft will advance digital twin technology and contribute significantly to regional economic development."

“Microsoft's TechSpark program works closely with local community organizations to develop digital skills, support nonprofits and create jobs,” said Mike Egan, Senior Director, Microsoft TechSpark.“Working with organizations like the CO-WY Engine will help realize the potential of technology and foster greater economic opportunity in Colorado, Wyoming and beyond.” The Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator will focus on creating accurate digital replicas of physical objects, systems, or processes – enabling simulation, integration, testing, and monitoring. These capabilities are essential for decision-making in various sectors, including renewable energy, water resources management, carbon accounting, and regenerative agriculture.

As the CO-WY Engine continues to lead the charge in climate resilience, working with Microsoft represents a significant step forward in harnessing the power of digital twins technology to address the complex challenges posed by environmental impacts.

Microsoft TechSpark's involvement in the Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator reflects the program's broader mission of fostering inclusive economic opportunity, job creation, and innovation. Last year's cohort of TechSpark Fellows secured over $177 million in funding support, reached 48,000 community members, and engaged 548 partners to help build economic opportunities in 42 communities across the nation. Read more about Microsoft TechSpark here .

About CO-WY Climate Resilience Engine:

Led by Innosphere Ventures and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), the CO-WY Engine is a collaborative initiative focused on driving innovation in climate resiliency and sustainability across the Colorado-Wyoming region. The CO-WY Engine brings together a diverse network of partners to develop and commercialize technologies that address critical environmental challenges, foster economic growth and enhance community well-being. Visit for more information.

About the Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator:

The CO-WY Engine's Digital Twins Deployment Accelerator will: Provide crucial support to startups and projects leveraging digital twin technology, facilitating their growth and commercialization; Stimulate job creation, attract investment, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the climate resilience sector; Focus on inclusive excellence and co-production to ensure that traditionally underserved communities benefit from these advancements; and collaborate with federal laboratories, research universities, tribal communities, workforce centers, and community colleges to further strengthen the accelerator's potential for success.

CONTACT: Dan Moyers Innosphere 970-295-4481