Hunterlab Unveils The Next-Gen Colorflex L2 Spectrophotometer/Colorimeter

HunterLab, a global leader in color measurement for over 70 years, proudly announces the launch of the ColorFlex L2 Spectrophotometer/Colorimeter. This cutting-edge device is set to redefine color accuracy and user experience in quality control processes across a variety of industries. Get more information here:



Introducing the next-gen HunterLab ColorFlex L2 Spectrophotometer - designed to elevate your color accuracy and user experience like never before. Its compact and ergonomic build requires minimal space while offering enhanced durability and reliability. From opaque solids, liquids, powders and granule, to translucent solids and liquids, the ColorFlex L2 measures it all with precision.

HunterLab - Leading the way helping the Food, Chemical, Plastic and related industries safeguard profits by solving color challenges for more than 70 years.

The ColorFlex L2 is designed to elevate your color confidence with its modern smart interface, sealed spillproof case, and powerful standalone functionality that eliminates the need for a PC. This innovative spectrophotometer/colorimeter is compact, ergonomic, and built to withstand the demands of busy lab environments.

Key Features and Benefits



As simple as you want, as powerful as you need:

The HunterLab ColorFlex L2's Essentials 2.0 Modern Smart User Interface with Touchscreen & Color Display. Take precise and reliable color measurements in seconds with next-gen user-friendliness and seamlessly analyze multiple tristimulus and spectral data sets. It's that powerful.

Self-Guided and Intuitive Out-of-Box Startup : Ready to use straight out of the box with an integrated wizard for quick training, reducing operator time and easing concerns related to staff training and turnover.

Compact with Sealed Spillproof Case : Occupies minimal space and is designed for easy maintenance.

45°a:0° Annular Illuminated Optical Geometry : Ensures superior color accuracy and consistency, enhancing the efficiency of quality control workflows.

Powerful Standalone Functionality : Functions as an independent color workstation with an onboard computer and large storage capacity. Connect a monitor, keyboard, and mouse if desired.

Built-in Camera for Sample Viewing and Screen Recording : Ensures accurate sample positioning and allows easy sharing of screen video recordings for swift quality control decisions.

Built-in Advanced Diagnostics : On-board diagnostic health check ensures the HunterLab ColorFlex L2 is always operating at peak performance, continuing to build on the legendary history of reliability of the ColorFlex family of instruments. Advanced Data Export and Communication : Features USB ports, HDMI, and support for mouse and keyboard, enabling easy data export/printing. Connectivity with Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Statistical Process Control (SPC) systems simplifies QC workflows and aids trend analysis.

A Seamless Transition from Our Top Seller - ColorFlex EZ

The HunterLab ColorFlex L2 offers a seamless transition from the widely trusted and relied upon ColorFlex EZ, with the same xenon light source and 45°a:0°, annular illuminated optics. Users can easily transfer their ColorFlex EZ standards and data to the new ColorFlex L2, ensuring continuity and enhanced performance without any interruptions.

Experience the Future of Color Measurement

HunterLab invites you to explore the ColorFlex L2 and discover how it can transform your color measurement processes. Take a product tour and find smart ways to manage your color data with our next-gen spectrophotometer. Schedule a demo today:

For more information, click here to visit HunterLab's website

or contact the HunterLab Color Consultants at [email protected] .

About HunterLab

HunterLab was the original pioneer in creating analytical instruments to measure the color of consumer and industrial products, from food to chemicals. More than 70 years later, we remain a leader in the industry, offering innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs while ensuring color quality and consistency. Driven by a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we continue to develop products that adapt to the changing demands of clients around the world. Learn more at: .

Media Contact:

Ed Rutherfurd, Director of Global Marketing

+1-760-420-6953

[email protected]

