3Q 2024 Campus Switch Market Plummets Again, But Arista, NETGEAR And Ubiquiti Buck The Trend, According To Dell'oro Group

Early Signs Point to Significant Rebound for 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, 3Q 2024 worldwide Ethernet Campus Switch revenues dropped by 24 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), marking the fourth consecutive quarter of Y/Y contractions. The Americas region dragged down market results, after record-high Campus Switch shipments in 2023.

"Despite the dismal Y/Y comparisons in 3Q 2024, there are plenty of signs that recovery from digestion in the Ethernet Campus Switch Market is imminent," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Arista, NETGEAR, and Ubiquiti each have different strategies to grow their market share, and they appear to be paying off.

"Most vendors are now seeing orders for campus equipment begin to flow in," added Morgan. "Wi-Fi 7 adoption will require multi-gig switch ports and Power-over-Ethernet, and this will fuel Campus Switch revenue growth in 2025."

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 Ethernet Switch–Campus Report:



All regions contracted, with sales to China faring the best of the macro regions.

Cisco and Huawei's shipments of 10 Gbps soared and despite dropping ASPs, lead to Y/Y revenue growth for 10 Gbps speeds.

Arista and Juniper are jostling for market share rank in the Ethernet Campus Switch market, on a trailing four quarter basis. Manufacturer sales of campus switches will surge by almost $2 Billion in 2025.

