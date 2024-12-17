EU To Reopen Diplomatic Delegation In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Tuesday that the EU will reopen its delegation in Syria.

She explained in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that reopening the EU delegation in Syria will help in having a "constructive engagement and get input from the ground", adding that a vacuum cannot be left in Syria and that the European Union must be present.

Kallas confirmed that the EU has already begun "a cautious process of engagement with the new leadership and civil society" in Syria. (end)

