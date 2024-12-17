The Blood Connection Opens New Donation Center In Evans, GA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANS, GA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection (TBC), your community blood center is expanding more convenient ways to donate blood in the greater Augusta area by opening a new, permanent blood donation center in Evans, GA. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11am on Tuesday, December 17th in partnership with the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud to give the greater Augusta community more ways to donate in the community by unveiling our new Evans Center,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection .“With our Evans and Augusta centers, we are ensuring donors receive industry leading hospitality, respect for time, professionalism, and gratitude for their selfless act of heroism-donating blood. Blood is a lifeline during an emergency and is vital for patients at Doctors Hospital and the JMS Burn Center who receive our blood products thanks to local lifesavers.”

The newest fixed donation site represents another milestone for the non-profit blood center as they expand their Georgia operations-bolstering their support for over 120 hospitals in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia. As the blood provider to Doctors Hospital of Augusta, this donation center will give TBC the ability to expand its' ability to collect and distribute life-saving blood products in the local community.

In addition to whole blood donations, members of the Evans community will have the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are blood components commonly used by patients fighting cancer or bleeding disorders, as well as burn victims.

The Evans donation center is open from Friday to Tuesday from 9am to 4pm, and the Augusta donation center is open 7 days a week from 7am-7pm Monday through Friday, and 7am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit thebloodconnection.org/donate .

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to over 130 hospitals within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Ellen Kirtner The Blood Connection 9842221104 ...