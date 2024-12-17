Aircraft Platforms Industry Research Report: Global & Country-Level Market Forecasts To 2030

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Platforms Market by Type (Transport Aircraft, Special Missions Aircraft, UAVs), Power Source (Fuel Cell, SAF-Based, Battery-Powered), Propulsion (Turbofan, Turfoprop, Turbojet, Electric) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft platforms market is projected to reach USD 301.19 billion by 2030, from USD 235.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The market is primarily driven by the modernization of aging fleets, increasing demand for advanced fighter jets, UAVs, and the adoption of next-generation technologies like stealth and artificial intelligence in military aircraft. Increasing defense budgets globally to enhance air defense capabilities to address emerging security threats further fuels the market growth. Factors such as ongoing research & development in UAM solutions tailored for easing urban congestion and offering novel transportation options with progress in electric propulsion and autonomous piloting technologies drives the market growth.



As global security dynamics evolve, there's a marked shift toward more advanced aircraft platforms across military, civil, UAV, and UAM sectors. This transition is fueled by the integration of advanced technologies such as enhanced stealth capabilities, precision-guided systems, and robust command and control frameworks. Major industry players are increasing theirs R&D investments to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the strategic defense requirements of leading nations in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. This strategic focus aims to modernize and strengthen the capabilities of the aircraft platforms market, ensuring these platforms are equipped to handle the diverse challenges of modern air defense and civil aviation needs effectively.

Based on type, unmanned aerial vehicles segment estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The UAV segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its increasing adoption for diverse applications including surveillance, logistics, and agriculture. Enhanced investment in R&D for autonomous and longer-range UAVs, combined with their cost-effectiveness and versatility, supports their widespread use in both civilian and military sectors. Additionally, regulatory advancements are further facilitating UAV integration into national airspace, amplifying their market presence. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, improving operational efficiency and autonomy and deployment of drones in remote sensing and disaster management, alongside increasing military reconnaissance and surveillance activities, further fuels the market growth.

Based on propulsion technology, turbofan aircraft segment estimated to have the largest share during forecast period

Turbofan aircraft by propulsion technology is expected to dominate the aircraft platform market, due to their high efficiency and reliability in a variety of operational environments. It is further enhanced by their widespread adoption in commercial airliners due to fuel consumption and emissions that are more favorable than older propulsion technologies. Turbofan technology is also steadily improving, thereby enhancing the performance and reducing noise levels, making them suitable for already-existing and new aircraft platforms such as UAVs and Urban Air Mobility (UAM), where performance and environment are of utmost importance.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be hold the second largest market share during the forecast period

The second highest market share in the aircraft platforms market is expected during the forecast period to be hold by Asia Pacific region. This is due to robust economic growth, rising regional security concerns, and increasing air traffic. Governments are heavily investing in modernizing and expanding their military and civil aviation fleets to enhance air defense capabilities and meet growing commercial aviation demands. The rise in disposable incomes is boosting travel frequency, driving demand for new civil aircraft. Additionally, the region is seeing significant advancements in UAV and UAM technologies, supported by favorable government policies aimed at integrating these systems into the broader transportation infrastructure. This comprehensive development across different aircraft platforms is setting Asia Pacific apart as a rapidly evolving market leader.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the aircraft platforms market by type, propulsion technology, power source and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft platforms market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, and recent developments associated with the aircraft platforms market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in aircraft platforms market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Airbus (France), Boeing (US), Embraer (Brazil), Textron Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft platforms market.

Key Attributes