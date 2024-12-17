Russia reveals schemes for new military unit

(MENAFN) Russian Defense Andrey Belousov announced plans to establish a new unit within the Russian focused on unmanned systems, as part of President Vladimir Putin’s strategy to enhance drone technology usage on the battlefield. The new "Unmanned Systems Troops" will be formed following Putin’s instructions, with its completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.



Belousov highlighted that over 3,500 drones are currently deployed by the Russian military daily, a figure that continues to rise. The supply of drones has surged dramatically in 2024, increasing by 23 times compared to the previous year. Putin has consistently stressed the need for increased drone production and the training of UAV operators, aiming to enhance the military’s capabilities with advanced, AI-powered drones. Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, drones have played a vital role in tracking forces, guiding artillery, and conducting airstrikes, marking a significant shift in modern warfare.

