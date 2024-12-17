Trump vows to ‘drill, baby, drill’

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has reiterated his commitment to increasing oil and output when he returns to the White House in January. He plans to make leases more accessible to companies, expand energy infrastructure, and potentially allow more exports. Trump emphasized his focus on ramping up oil production, using the rallying cry "drill, baby, drill," a slogan from the 2008 campaign.



In an NBC News interview, Trump confirmed that he would not interfere with investigations into his past actions but would prioritize boosting energy production. He criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for rising energy prices and vowed to bring down costs by increasing drilling.



Trump has also announced plans to appoint North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as secretary of the interior, a key figure in expanding oil production through policies that open up public lands for energy extraction. The US, already the world’s top oil producer, is set to increase its oil output further in the coming years.

