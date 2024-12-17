Bird Triggers Fire In Aircraft Engine

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New York: A bird strike disabled one of the two engines on an American Airbus A321 shortly after takeoff from New York's LaGuardia Airport, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said Friday (Dec 13).

The incident occurred Thursday (Dec 12) evening when Flight 1722, en route to Charlotte, North Carolina, departed LaGuardia at 7:43 p.m. The aircraft, carrying 190 and six crew members, experienced the engine failure minutes later.

At 7:52 p.m., the pilot declared an emergency and diverted to JFK Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed. No injuries were reported, according to airline officials.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday, American 1722 engine failure,” the pilot radioed to air traffic control, as recorded by the aviation site LiveATC.“It appears we have an engine failure, but we're still working through it. We hit birds on the way out,” the pilot explained.

The flight landed safely at JFK without further incident.

American Airlines, in a statement reported by the AP, confirmed the diversion was due to a“reported bird strike.”

Bird strikes are a growing concern in aviation, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reporting 19,400 incidents across 713 US airports last year. While such strikes rarely cause significant damage, incidents like this underscore their potential risk to commercial aviation.

