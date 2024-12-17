Indigo Sends Flights To Retrieve Stranded Passengers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: IndiGo has deployed two aircrafts to Istanbul to bring back stranded in the Turkish city after their flight to Delhi was canceled due to a technical issue.

According to report, the issue left hundreds of passengers facing significant delays for IndiGo flights to Delhi and Mumbai, with many stuck at Istanbul Airport for over 24 hours. Frustrated travelers took to social to voice their concerns about the extended delays and inadequate facilities.

The disruption caused a domino effect, impacting the airline's schedules for both routes. IndiGo confirmed in a statement on Friday evening that it had taken all necessary measures to keep customers informed, while also providing refreshments and accommodation where possible.

On Saturday (Dec 14), the airline confirmed that flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi had been cancelled due to a technical issue on Friday. IndiGo operates two daily flights to Istanbul using leased Boeing 777 aircraft-one from Delhi and another from Mumbai. "Alternative aircraft have been arranged to transport passengers to their destination. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate their understanding in this matter," the airline stated in a statement on Saturday.

According to a source, two A321 aircraft are being sent to Istanbul to bring back the affected passengers. Details on the number of passengers affected by Friday's cancellation were not immediately available.

According to media, a month before, IndiGo was placed among the world's worst airlines, ranking 103rd among the 109 analysed by the AirHelp Score Report 2024. The report also placed Air India at 61st and AirAsia at 94th.

In an unrelated incident, an IndiGo flight travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, due to a medical emergency on board. The flight, which had departed from New Delhi, was in Pakistani airspace when a male passenger became critically ill, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources.

-B