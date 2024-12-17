Many Syrians face uncertain, frightening future

(MENAFN) After the sudden collapse of Bashar Assad’s in Syria, many Syrians are facing an uncertain and frightening future. While some celebrated the regime's fall as a victory, thousands of others, particularly from minority groups like the Alawites, are filled with anxiety. Maria, an Alawite resident of Damascus, described waking up to the sounds of chaos in the streets, with people in a state of panic, fearing for their lives. She initially thought of fleeing the city but soon realized it was too late.



Maria and her family first fled to Lebanon for safety, but she soon returned to Damascus, feeling the need to help those who were still in danger. Despite the temporary calm in the city, she expressed concern over the execution of people without fair trials in areas like Homs and Hama. Maria is particularly worried about the situation for Alawites and other minorities under rebel control, fearing that the chaos brought by divided rebel factions could lead to even more instability.



While Maria is unsure of what the future holds, the fear of violence and the possibility of further conflicts weigh heavily on her. She is considering leaving Syria for good, as the uncertainty surrounding the country’s future continues to grow. The situation remains unpredictable, with much depending on international agreements and the decisions of the Syrian people, but for now, the threat of continued instability looms large.

