Winners Of CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival Awarded In Baku

The Nizami Cinema Center has hosted a gala evening and award
ceremony for the CINEMO International Mobile Film,
Azernews reports.
The 2nd International Mobile film Festival CINEMO, which was
held under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" (Don't think,
just shoot on phone!), was organized by SBRLY with the support of
the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, as well
as TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video.
At the opening of the evening, the founder and director of the
project, film actor Ruslan Sabirli noted that the main goal of the
festival is to support the creative activity of young people in
Azerbaijan, to promote film production more widely, to increase
knowledge in the field of mobile filming, to identify talented
mobileographers and filmmakers, to promote social values through
the wide possibilities of mobile cinema and to establish creative
connections. Around 80 films from 18 countries were submitted to
the festival.
The winners were determined based on the results of the voting,
the jury voted separately, that is, online, without knowing each
other, which made the results even more objective. The role of
mobile technologies in modern cinematography, the festival's
collaboration with TikTok, and the joint special nomination Cinemo
TikTok were also discussed.
The international jury included Emin Mirabdullayev (chairman,
director, Azerbaijan), Onur Sharifi (director, Turkiye), Tamuna
Gurchiani (producer, Georgia), Tynystan Temirzhan (director,
Kyrgyzstan). The local jury included Ali-Sattar Guliyev (chairman,
director), Nargiz Bagirzade (screenwriter), Gasim Nagi (actor),
Teymur Gambarov (director). A video message from Turkish director
Onur Sharifi, who was unable to take part in the event, was shown.
The event continued with the award ceremony.
The winners in the international nomination were: "Best Social
Video" - "Temple of the Gods" (USA, directed by Jiminy Little),
"Best Music Video" - "Destiny" (Columbia, Wilmer Vargas), "Best
Documentary" - "Debt to the Father" (Azerbaijan, directed by Nijat
Gulam), "Best Feature Film" - "Trendy" (China, directed by Sunja
King).
A video message from TikTok representative Karina Omurzakova was
shown, who greeted the festival participants, congratulating the
winners and demonstrating a TikTok gift (microphone, lighting, star
projector, phone cooler, stickers and a carrying case).
The winners in the Cinemo TikTok nomination are "Gift" (directed
by Mansura Mammadzade), "Growing Up" (directed by Firuza
Mehdiyeva), "Bruno" (directed by Dilaver Manafov).
Winners in the local nomination: "Best Social Video" - "The War
That Goes on Inside Me" (directed by Taleh Urfansoy), "Best
Documentary" - "Me in the Mirror" (directed by Ayshen
Mursalbayova), "Best Feature Film" - "Growing Up" (directed by
Firuza Mehdiyeva).
People's Artists Tariel Gasimov and Khalida Guliyeva, Honored
Artists Javanshir Khadiyev, Ali Gulu and Gasim Nagi, directors Emin
Mirabdullayev, Oleg Safaraliev, Elvin Abdulla, Teymur Gambarov and
Ali-Sattar Guliyev, screenwriter Nargiz Bagirzade took part in the
award ceremony.
Comedian and actor Erkin Ergin presented a stand up show.
The film screening and award ceremony were broadcast live on the
official page of the TikTok streamer community in Central Asia and
the Caucasus and were watched by 80,000 viewers.
@tiktoklive_eecca
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook:
Instagram:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli, and Turkic.