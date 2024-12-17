Winners Of CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival Awarded In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Nizami Cinema Center has hosted a gala evening and award ceremony for the CINEMO International Mobile Film, Azernews reports.

The 2nd International Mobile Festival CINEMO, which was held under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" (Don't think, just shoot on phone!), was organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video.

At the opening of the evening, the founder and director of the project, film actor Ruslan Sabirli noted that the main goal of the festival is to support the creative activity of young people in Azerbaijan, to promote film production more widely, to increase knowledge in the field of mobile filming, to identify talented mobileographers and filmmakers, to promote social values ​​through the wide possibilities of mobile cinema and to establish creative connections. Around 80 films from 18 countries were submitted to the festival.

The winners were determined based on the results of the voting, the jury voted separately, that is, online, without knowing each other, which made the results even more objective. The role of mobile technologies in modern cinematography, the festival's collaboration with TikTok, and the joint special nomination Cinemo TikTok were also discussed.

The international jury included Emin Mirabdullayev (chairman, director, Azerbaijan), Onur Sharifi (director, Turkiye), Tamuna Gurchiani (producer, Georgia), Tynystan Temirzhan (director, Kyrgyzstan). The local jury included Ali-Sattar Guliyev (chairman, director), Nargiz Bagirzade (screenwriter), Gasim Nagi (actor), Teymur Gambarov (director). A video message from Turkish director Onur Sharifi, who was unable to take part in the event, was shown. The event continued with the award ceremony.

The winners in the international nomination were: "Best Social Video" - "Temple of the Gods" (USA, directed by Jiminy Little), "Best Music Video" - "Destiny" (Columbia, Wilmer Vargas), "Best Documentary" - "Debt to the Father" (Azerbaijan, directed by Nijat Gulam), "Best Feature Film" - "Trendy" (China, directed by Sunja King).

A video message from TikTok representative Karina Omurzakova was shown, who greeted the festival participants, congratulating the winners and demonstrating a TikTok gift (microphone, lighting, star projector, phone cooler, stickers and a carrying case).

The winners in the Cinemo TikTok nomination are "Gift" (directed by Mansura Mammadzade), "Growing Up" (directed by Firuza Mehdiyeva), "Bruno" (directed by Dilaver Manafov).

Winners in the local nomination: "Best Social Video" - "The War That Goes on Inside Me" (directed by Taleh Urfansoy), "Best Documentary" - "Me in the Mirror" (directed by Ayshen Mursalbayova), "Best Feature Film" - "Growing Up" (directed by Firuza Mehdiyeva).

People's Artists Tariel Gasimov and Khalida Guliyeva, Honored Artists Javanshir Khadiyev, Ali Gulu and Gasim Nagi, directors Emin Mirabdullayev, Oleg Safaraliev, Elvin Abdulla, Teymur Gambarov and Ali-Sattar Guliyev, screenwriter Nargiz Bagirzade took part in the award ceremony.

Comedian and actor Erkin Ergin presented a stand up show.

The film screening and award ceremony were broadcast live on the official page of the TikTok streamer community in Central Asia and the Caucasus and were watched by 80,000 viewers.

