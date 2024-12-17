عربي


Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Holds Int'l Event On Business And Human Rights With Asian Ombudsmen

12/17/2024 5:10:39 AM

An online event titled "Business and Human Rights" was organized for ombudsmen and national human rights institutions operating in the Asia region, initiated by Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and organized by the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman Office.

According to the press service of the Ombudsman Office, representatives from the ombudsmen and national human rights institutions of Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, Tatarstan, and other countries participated in the event, as well as members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Ombudsman's Association, representatives of state institutions, and multinational companies.

In her speech, Sabina Aliyeva emphasized the importance of paying special attention to the topic of business and human rights by an organization covering such a wide region as the Asian Ombudsman Association for the effective protection of human rights.

It was noted that this year, the Ombudsman Office prepared a national assessment document on "Business and Human Rights," taking into account the opinions and suggestions of international experts. Detailed information about this document, which includes proposals to promote the development of this field in the country, was presented at the event.

An invited international expert, supported by the United Nations Development Programme's representation in the country, delivered a presentation on the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. Extensive discussions were held with the participants on strengthening the role of ombudsmen and national human rights institutions in this field.

AzerNews

