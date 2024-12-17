Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Holds Int'l Event On Business And Human Rights With Asian Ombudsmen
Date
12/17/2024 5:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
An online event titled "Business and Human Rights" was organized
for ombudsmen and national human rights institutions operating in
the Asia region, initiated by Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and
organized by the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA),
Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman Office.
According to the press service of the Ombudsman Office,
representatives from the ombudsmen and national human rights
institutions of Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand,
Tatarstan, and other countries participated in the event, as well
as members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Ombudsman's
Association, representatives of state institutions, and
multinational companies.
In her speech, Sabina Aliyeva emphasized the importance of
paying special attention to the topic of business and human rights
by an organization covering such a wide region as the Asian
Ombudsman Association for the effective protection of human
rights.
It was noted that this year, the Ombudsman Office prepared a
national assessment document on "Business and Human Rights," taking
into account the opinions and suggestions of international experts.
Detailed information about this document, which includes proposals
to promote the development of this field in the country, was
presented at the event.
An invited international expert, supported by the United Nations
Development Programme's representation in the country, delivered a
presentation on the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human
Rights. Extensive discussions were held with the participants on
strengthening the role of ombudsmen and national human rights
institutions in this field.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109001290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.