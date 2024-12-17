Cedo Acquires Plasta Group

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Following its last summer of Vinatic, one of the leading flexible plastic recyclers in Vietnam, Cedo , a leader in sustainable FMCG private label solutions, is proud to announce another milestone in its strategic journey with the acquisition of Plasta Group, one of Europe's largest polyethylene recyclers, producers, and suppliers of sustainable plastic products.

Plasta Group, headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, operates modern located in Lithuania and Sweden, employs more than 500 skilled professionals, and has an impressive legacy of 60 years in the industry. Annually recycling over 45,000 tons of post-consumer waste plastic and producing over 36,000 tons of refuse sacks and film products, Plasta is a recognized leader in sustainability, holding a range of certifications such as EcoVadis Silver, ISO 9001, 14001 & 45001, Blue Angel, RAL, and RecyClass.

This acquisition positions Cedo as the largest integrated circularity platform for flexible plastic films servicing Europe, enhancing its leadership in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Scandinavia. The combined organization has an annual capacity to recycle more than 200,000 tons of plastic waste from which to produce plastic bags made with recycled contents, as well other film-based products. Going forward Cedo will be able to offer an expanded range of innovative, sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for circularity in flexible plastics.

Thierry Navarre, CEO of Cedo, commented:

"Plasta Group's expertise and shared commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision. This partnership strengthens our ability to lead the circular economy in our sector, delivering innovative solutions to our customers and driving a more sustainable future."

Cedo and Plasta Group will work together to ensure a seamless integration process while maintaining their focus on exceptional quality and customer service.

About Cedo

Cedo is a leader in production of sustainable household essentials for the FMCG private label sector. With factories and recycling sites in Europe and Asia, the company employs over 2,000 people and achieves 500m€ turnover.

About Plasta Group

Plasta Group is a leading European polyethylene recycler, producer, and supplier of sustainable plastic products. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, the group has 60 years of experience and modern manufacturing facilities in Lithuania and Sweden.

