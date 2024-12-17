Spinny Announces its First ‘Sweet December’ Campaign Winner

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 16th December 2024: Spinny recently marked its three-year partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. To celebrate this collaboration, built on shared values of trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Spinny launched its “Sweet December” campaign. The campaign promises an exciting opportunity for three lucky customers to receive 100% money back for their Spinny car and meet the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

The first of the three lucky customers is Mr. Santosh MR from Bengaluru, who now owns his dream car, a Volkswagen Polo. As part of his reward for winning the lucky draw, Santosh received a full refund on his purchase and had the unforgettable experience of meeting Sachin Tendulkar in person.

This initiative reinforces Spinny's commitment to delighting its customers and building lasting relationships. With two more winners yet to be announced, the “Sweet December” campaign continues to create excitement among car buyers, while embodying the joy and aspirations of the festive season.

The campaign continues to celebrate the spirit of the season with exciting surprises for lucky winners. Spinny will soon announce the other two lucky buyers on the 21st and 31st of December.







MENAFN17122024005232011781ID1109001025