Crowdstake Redefines How Donors Support Causes And Creators

- James Jackson Leach, Co-Founder and CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crowdstake has launched a new payment and fundraising designed to simplify donations and expand funding opportunities for nonprofits, creators, and businesses. The platform integrates traditional payment methods like credit, debit, and ACH alongside and their patent-pending staking-as-a-payment subscription model, offering donors a wide range of options.Crowdstake's marketplace features over 400,000 U.S. nonprofits, providing users with the ability to search, discover, and contribute to causes that matter to them. Contributions can be made through one-time payments, recurring donations, or staking rewards, offering a non-custodial web3 way to give without compromising the donors' principal assets.“Crowdstake brings together financial accessibility and innovative technology to empower donors and organizations alike,” said James Jackson Leach , Co-Founder and CEO.“Our platform eliminates barriers to fundraising and introduces tools that modernize how we support causes and creative ventures.”The platform's staking-as-a-payment model is a standout feature. By utilizing staking rewards, donors can provide ongoing support to their chosen causes while retaining ownership of their principal investments. This approach makes fundraising sustainable and accessible to a broader audience, setting Crowdstake apart from traditional platforms.Beyond its nonprofit marketplace, Crowdstake is designed to serve sectors such as film, music, video game development, and content creation. Crowdstake's upcoming crowdfunding marketplace, set to launch in Q2 2025, will expand its services further. Filmmakers and artists will have access to a funding model that combines staking revenue with traditional payment options, creating a new paradigm for creative financing.“Creators and nonprofits are often limited by high fees and outdated systems,” said Alex Stulov , Co-Founder and CTO.“Crowdstake provides a secure, efficient solution that's easy to integrate and scales with their needs.”The platform leverages Fireblocks, a leading asset management system, to ensure funds are handled securely. Donors also benefit from automated tax receipts, a dashboard to manage contributions, and seamless off-ramping options for cryptocurrency donations, simplifying the process for all users.Crowdstake's fee structure is designed with affordability in mind. Debit/Credit card payments are processed at 2.6% + $0.30 per transaction, a highly competitive rate amongst charity processing. The platform charges a flat 3% to 5% processing fee for cryptocurrency transactions, which is lower than many traditional platforms.. With no upfront costs or annual fees, Crowdstake makes it risk-free for nonprofits and creators to integrate its tools.Crowdstake was co-founded by James Jackson Leach and Alex Stulov, two leaders with deep experience in blockchain technology, decentralized finance, and creative industries.James Jackson Leach, Co-Founder and CEO is an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas, has spent years at the forefront of blockchain innovation and creative business ventures. In 2014, he built his first bitcoin mining rig, immersing himself in the emerging world of cryptocurrency. A visionary in intellectual property and digital technology, Leach holds two U.S. patents, including a mobile algorithm that allows content creators to copyright their work directly through the Library of Congress.Leach also brings experience in film production, having produced the feature film Dirty Weekend, directed by Neil LaBute and starring Matthew Broderick and Alice Eve. His diverse background in business development, blockchain, and creative industries forms the foundation of Crowdstake's mission to modernize payments and fundraising.Alex Stulov, Co-Founder and CTO is a seasoned expert in blockchain systems and decentralized finance, with a proven track record of building secure, scalable platforms. A Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect and AWS Certified Professional, Stulov is recognized for his technical excellence in blockchain infrastructure. He holds certifications including TOGAF® 9 and SAFe Agilist, underscoring his ability to lead complex technological projects.Stulov's expertise ensures Crowdstake delivers a secure and user-friendly platform, capable of serving the unique needs of nonprofits, creators, and businesses. His contributions have been instrumental in integrating Crowdstake's staking-as-a-payment technology into the broader payment ecosystem.A Call to Action for the Giving SeasonAs the season of giving approaches, Crowdstake encourages donors to make a difference with ease and confidence. With 30% of annual charitable giving happening in December, now is the perfect time to explore the platform and find causes that resonate.To learn more about Crowdstake and its innovative approach to fundraising, visit Crowdstake. Follow on X

