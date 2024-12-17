Samsung brings Galaxy AI Pioneers program to UAE classrooms

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, UAE, December 17, 2024 - Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the expansion of its Galaxy AI Pioneers (GAIP) program, bringing artificial intelligence education directly into UAE classrooms. The in-school program will train more than 4,000 students across prestigious schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in AI, AI, Coding, content creation and online safety, among other AI-related disciplines.



This expansion builds on the remarkable success of the GAIP program, Samsung's latest youth training program, which was designed to introduce UAE’s youth aged 12-17 to the dynamic field of AI. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including AI and Python fundamentals, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, AI robotics and natural language processing.



Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "This evolution of the Galaxy AI Pioneers program represents a pivotal moment in UAE's educational landscape. By weaving artificial intelligence and digital literacy directly into daily learning, we're fostering a generation of innovators who will shape the UAE's digital future. The overwhelming success of the pilot program demonstrates the appetite for advanced technology education among young learners. Now, we're scaling this initiative, ensuring every student has the opportunity to develop the skills needed for today’s increasingly digital world."



The curriculum delves into three essential pillars: a comprehensive coding & AI track that builds foundational technical skills, a creative content development module that harnesses the power of Galaxy AI tools, and a vital digital safety component that ensures responsible technology use.



The program has initially begun roll out across 15 British, American, and IB curriculum schools, offering students aged 11-14 an immersive journey into the world of AI and digital innovation. Through hands-on experience with Galaxy AI devices and real-world applications, students are set to develop robust technological capabilities while learning to navigate the digital landscape responsibly.



Recognizing the crucial role of parental involvement in digital education, the initiative includes a specialized course on online safety reaching 900 parents, creating a comprehensive support system for young learners in their technological journey.



This strategic initiative aligns seamlessly with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, reinforcing the nation's position as a global leader in technological innovation and educational excellence.



The 2024 GAIP program saw three consecutive batches of over 140 young innovators trained during the summer school holidays. This strategic evolution from an extra-curricular activity to full academic inclusion demonstrates Samsung's commitment to democratizing advanced technology education, making it more accessible to UAE youth.









