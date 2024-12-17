Rising Cardiovascular Disease: A Key Driver Transforming The Urokinase Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urokinase Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

In recent years, the urokinase market size has grown robustly . Experts project a rise from $1.61 billion in 2023 to $1.70 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. Much of this buoyant performance during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of stroke and heart attacks, regulatory approvals for critical indications, as well as advancements in clinical research and a strengthening healthcare infrastructure. International focus on personalized medicine, the escalating prevalence of pulmonary embolism, and an uptick in cardiovascular and stroke research investment catalyse the market even further.

Anticipated growth in the urokinase market size for the next few years is robust. By 2028, experts project an increase to $2.14 billion, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. A key factor driving this growth is the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases CVDs. CVDs, which include conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension, are largely driven by rising obesity rates, poor dietary habits, and an aging global population.

The use of urokinase in preventing heart attacks and strokes by breaking down blood clots, restoring proper circulation, and mitigating further cardiovascular damage will become increasingly crucial. As per a 2022 report by the American College of Cardiology, alarming increases in rates for all four major cardiovascular risk factors are likely from 2025 to 2060, with diabetes expected to rise the most significantly 39.3% to 55 million individuals. The corresponding growth in the urokinase market is thus somewhat inevitable.

The urokinase market boasts a diverse collection of key industry players including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others. These players, alongside others like Health Biotech Limited, Salvavidas Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., and Aetos Pharma, are crucial in driving the market forward. An emerging trend amidst these industry bigwigs is the reintroduction and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for new uses - a strategy set to enhance market competitiveness, patient accessibility, and treatment efficacy.

The urokinase market is segmented in various ways:

1 By Type: Urokinase Powder, Urokinase Solution

2 By Manufacturing Process: Biotechnological Methods, Traditional Extraction

3 By Indication: Catheter Clearance, Coronary Artery Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism

4 By Distribution channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By Application: Hospital, Clinics, Other Applications

In terms of geographical analysis, North America represents the largest market for urokinase. However, as per the report, Asia-Pacific is primed to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The urokinase market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

