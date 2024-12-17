QF Celebrates National Day With Commitment To Nation's Progress

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of Qatar National Day, Qatar Foundation (QF) has expressed its deep pride in contributing to the country's continued growth, under the visionary leadership of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Aljazi T Al Henzab, Director of at QF, highlighted the organisation's role in advancing the nation's progress across various sectors.

“This journey is one that QF is proud to be a part of, as we continue to serve Qatar and its community through world-class education, research, innovation, and lifelong learning opportunities.”

Al Henzab emphasised that QF's work extends far beyond education.“Our ecosystem of knowledge, based in Education City, has helped over 17,000 school and university students graduate, equipped with the skills and mindsets to lead and drive change in key industries critical to Qatar,” she noted.“Our mission is to nurture the potential of today's and tomorrow's leaders, empowering them to contribute to Qatar's development.”

With a focus on progressive education, including both pre-university and higher education, precision health, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainability, QF is reinforcing the nation's standing as a global hub for knowledge and innovation. Al Henzab added that the foundation's diverse programs also aim to preserve Qatar's cultural heritage and promote healthy lifestyles, ensuring a strong and active community with a deep sense of national identity.

Looking ahead, Al Henzab reflected on QF's continuous growth and expansion in 2024.“This year, we have seen the launch of significant initiatives, such as the Qatar Precision Health Institute, Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, and new inclusive sports programs,” she said.

“We have also facilitated global conversations on family futures and healthcare in Doha and showcased the vibrancy of Arab-Islamic civilizations through Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts.

In education, the establishment of Education City High School has been a key milestone, with over 900 university graduates and more than 700 pre-university students graduating this year.”

Looking forward to 2025, which marks the 30th anniversary of Qatar Foundation, she stated“In 2025 – a very special year for Qatar Foundation, as we mark 30 years since our founding by Father Amir

H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser – and beyond, we will continue to meet change and challenges with the same purpose, ambition, and belief in what knowledge makes possible that has always defined our organisation.

“We will do this in the name of the great nation of Qatar - and for its people,” Al Henzab concluded.