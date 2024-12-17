International Joint Commitments In Baoting Advance Green And Digital Innovation For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BAOTING,

China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Implementation and Action: Climate and International , was held December 15 to 16, 2024. The Conference was co-hosted by the

Ningyuan Institute of

Climate and Sustainable Development(Hainan) and Baoting County Government, marking the official launch of the China-EU (Baoting) Green and Digital Innovation Zone , highlighting a key milestone in tackling climate and health challenge for sustainable development through global cooperation and comprehensive innovation.

The conference invited engaged participants from international organizations, government, academia, and private sectors, including the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), European Union Chamber of Commerce, Arup, Total Energies, BWB, Danish Agriculture Association and Peking University. Discussions focused on leveraging green and digital innovations on climate resilience, public health, and economic development.

Top Insights

Mr. Xie Zhenhua, China's first Special Envoy on Climate Change, highlighted the strategic necessity for China, to explore innovative solutions and green transition models. He called for deepening international cooperation on climate and health across key areas, including sustainable development models, green energy transitions, mutual recognition of carbon standards, and innovative mechanisms for sustainable finance.

In a video speech, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner emphasized the potential impact of this initiative. "This initiative not only aligns with China's 14th Five-Year Plan, but also exemplifies a green development and resilience-building model that can serve as a blueprint for small island developing states and beyond." he remarked.

Ms. Beate Trankmann, UNDP Resident Representative in China, underscored the urgency of innovative solutions in her opening remarks. "The effects of climate change are not just environmental. They affect economies, livelihoods, and people's health across the globe." she stated, "we hope that the solutions we pioneer here in Baoting to advance climate action and build resilience can indeed provide important insights for other areas in China as well as small-island developing states that share similarities with Hainan".

WHO Representative to China, Martin Taylor, emphasized the inseparable link between climate and health in his address. He further underscored WHO's commitment to supporting countries in building climate-resilient and sustainable health care systems, adding, "I am absolutely delighted to see the Baoting Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone incorporates the goal of establishing climate-resilient public health systems. Together, we can save lives, prevent disease, protect our planet, and build healthier, fairer societies."

Mr. Feng Fei, Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, Mr. Zheng Xinli, former Deputy Director of Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, Mr. Zhang Yi, Deputy Director of the China International Center for Economic And Technical Exchange (CICETE), Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), China and Mr. Mu Kerui, Secretary of the Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County Party Committee also delivered opening remarks and keynote speeches during the event.

Local Government's Vision and Actions

The Hainan Provincial Government has announced that Baoting County will serve as a pivotal showcase for China's ecological civilization initiatives.

Baoting County has also established a clear carbon neutral roadmap--achieving carbon peak in 2028 and carbon neutrality in 2040, making it the first county in China to achieve carbon neutrality. By setting up a Climate Adaptive City Innovation Lab (CITY LAB) in four major areas--energy, buildings, transportation, and circular economy, the Baoting County will pilot and implement global climate innovative products and solutions.

Project Agreements announced

One of the conference's highlights was the signing of a Statement of Intent (SOI) among UNDP, Baoting County, CICETE, Shenzhen Honghai Clean Technology Research Institute. This partnership aims to advance sustainable development in the China-EU (Baoting) Green and Digital Innovation Zone, and explore solutions for strengthening climate-resilience in island and coastal areas and regions. It will also look at strategies to guide financial frameworks that can help direct greater funding towards low-carbon transformation and China's 2030/2060 dual carbon goals.

Six major China-EU collaboration projects were also unveiled collectively including Proactive Health Cooperation, Carbon Standard Exchange and Mutual Recognition Cooperation, Green Digital Carbon Management Platform, International Business Hub (Hainan), 1.5°C Future Community, Green Digital New Infrastructure.

Climate Challenge Initiative Launched

The conference also officially launched the Climate Challenge (Baoting Session), a global initiative inviting innovative solutions to carbon neutrality tailored for unique conditions of Baoting project. This initiative aims to mobilize international expertise and incubate innovative solutions to address climate change and health challenges.

A Vision for Sustainable Development

For reflection of SDGs in Baoting, The China-EU (Baoting) Green and Digital Innovation Zone focuses on three key pillars: "Zero-Carbon Baoting," "Healthy Baoting," and "Innovative Baoting." This framework aims to harmonize economic growth with ecological preservation and social progress, offering a replicable model for other coastal areas in China, developing countries and island regions facing similar challenges.

As the conference concluded, participants reaffirmed their commitment to addressing climate and health issues through international collaboration and innovative solutions, paving the way for a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.

