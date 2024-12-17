US-China Relations: Beijing Calls For Reset In Bilateral Ties Under Trump 2.0 Administration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) China's top expressed hope on Tuesday that the incoming administration would foster cooperative ties with Beijing, hours after former President Donald Trump remarked that the pandemic had strained his once-cordial relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as per Reuters.

“We hope the new U.S. administration will make the right choice and work with China in a mutually-beneficial manner to remove disruptions and overcome obstacles,” Chinese Foreign Wang Yi said at a forum in Beijing, according to a statement from his ministry.

| Luxury Stocks Find China Solace to End Bad Year on Brighter Note

Wang's comments came as Trump , during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, reflected on his past relationship with Xi.“We had a very good relationship until COVID ,” Trump said Monday when asked about Xi's potential attendance at his upcoming inauguration.“COVID didn't end the relationship, but it was a bridge too far for me.” Trump described Xi as“an amazing guy” and“a friend,” though he acknowledged the pandemic had brought significant challenges.

The two superpowers are positioning themselves ahead of Trump 's return to the presidency. His first term saw the initiation of a trade war that disrupted global supply chains and contributed to rising inflation and borrowing costs worldwide.

Trump's stance on Beijing

Trump has signaled a continuation of his tough stance on Beijing, pledging to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods to pressure China into curbing fentanyl shipments to the U.S. He has also proposed ending China's most-favored-nation trading status and imposing tariffs on Chinese imports exceeding 60%, a sharp escalation from his previous policies.

| US Election 2024 Highlights: Trump says he'll put tariff on Mexico to stop...

Analysts suggest that Beijing is preparing to negotiate with the new administration on contentious issues, including trade, investment, and technological competition. Meanwhile, Trump has appointed China hardliners to key roles in his administration, indicating that his approach to dealing with the U.S.'s main strategic rival may be even more combative than before.

| World News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024 : US fears military buildup by Turkey signals preparations for incursion into Syria

Wang reiterated Beijing's readiness to stand its ground, telling the forum that China“firmly opposes the illegal and unreasonable suppression of China by the U.S.” He added that China would respond“firmly and forcefully” to any U.S. interference in its internal affairs, particularly regarding Taiwan.

Despite the mounting tensions, Trump expressed a vision for potential collaboration between the two nations.“China and the United States can together solve all of the problems of the world, if you think about it,” he said, emphasising the importance of their bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from Reuters)