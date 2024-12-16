Royal Tank Museum Opens New Cold War Experience Hall

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- As part of its ongoing development and commitment to providing a unique educational and historical experience, the Royal Tank Museum has officially opened its new Cold War Experience hall.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mohammad Abu Taleb, and attended by Amman Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, along with members of the Board of Trustees.

The Cold War Experience is an innovative journey that takes visitors through one of the most impactful eras in modern history.



The hall highlights technological achievements, human stories, and cultural shifts that defined the Cold War era, including global conflicts, espionage, and the space race. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore captivating narratives such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, groundbreaking medical innovations at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and the transformative impact of televised journalism during the Vietnam War. These are complemented by exhibits of tanks that played roles in each of these key events.



Commenting on the opening, retired Brigadier General Nark Sajajah, Director General of the Royal Tank Museum, said: "The Cold War Experience Hall is designed as an interactive space equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technologies. It combines tank displays with immersive set designs, multimedia, large screens, and historical artifacts. This comprehensive experience demonstrates how human ingenuity and creativity thrived amid divisions and conflicts."



He added: "We are delighted to welcome visitors to the new hall, which offers a one-of-a-kind experience, starting Monday, December 16."

The Royal Tank Museum, a prominent national landmark, is located in Jordan's capital, Amman. Established by royal decree in 2018, the museum features over 15 exhibition halls and showcases more than 155 tanks and armored vehicles in chronological order, narrating the stories of battles fought by the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, as well as global military events that influenced and were influenced by history.