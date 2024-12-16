Civil Defence Holds Jail Evacuation Drill

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Operations Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defence conducted a mock evacuation drill Monday at the inmate facilities of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department.

This exercise, according to an X post by the of Interior, was part of Civil Defence's ongoing efforts to ensure readiness and enhance response speed in cases of fires and other emergencies, in co-ordination with participating entities. The evacuation involved the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, and the Ambulance Service of Hamad Medical Corporation.

