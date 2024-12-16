Civil Defence Holds Jail Evacuation Drill
Date
12/16/2024 11:02:28 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Operations Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defence conducted a mock evacuation drill Monday at the inmate facilities of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department.
This exercise, according to an X post by the Ministry of Interior, was part of Civil Defence's ongoing efforts to ensure readiness and enhance response speed in cases of fires and other emergencies, in co-ordination with participating entities. The evacuation involved the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, and the Ambulance Service of Hamad Medical Corporation.
MENAFN16122024000067011011ID1109000083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.