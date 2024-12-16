Thank You For Your Support In 2024

Author: Misha Ketchell

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Sometimes in life it's important to follow your own path, regardless of what others are doing. That's why, in an age of growing populism, at The Conversation we seek out the voices of experts. It's why we treasure nuance over simplistic solutions, and collaboration matters to us far more than self-aggrandisement.

It's also why we are committed to several unfashionable ideas about journalism. We believe that facts and evidence matter more than opinions. We believe access to quality information is too important to democracy to be dependent on one's ability to pay. We believe that journalism should be respectful and non-partisan, to hold open a public space in which everyone can contribute and be heard.

We have been producing our unique form of“constructive journalism” in Australia and New Zealand since 2011, long before the idea became a movement. We now have expanded to have teams across the globe, across several countries in Africa, the UK, the US, France, Spain, Canada, Indonesia and Brazil.

We couldn't be more proud of what we've achieved so far. But we know that nothing we've done would be possible without you, our thousands of thoughtful and generous readers who see the value of reliable information, and who care enough to help us provide it.

My deepest thanks to every academic who gave up their valuable time to write an article and share their expertise this year. Thanks to our university partners and philanthropic funders who work so hard to make a positive difference.

Thanks also to the volunteer board members and my colleagues in editorial, administration and technology, who are smart, passionate, humble and fun.

Special thanks to the 800 readers who became monthly donors this December (and if you want to contribute, there is still time ).

Finally, from everyone in the team here, we wish you a joyous and peaceful Christmas full of friends, family, reading, reflection and affection. May you continue to follow your own path, in 2025 and beyond.