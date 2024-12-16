EU Welcomes UN Initiative On Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed on Monday the proposal presented by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), officer in charge Stephanie Koury during today's briefing on Libya in the UN Security Council.

In a statement, the EU said that the launch of a new UN initiative to revive the process in Libya is a "positive and timely development, which we fully support."

The statement added that the EU strongly encourages all Libyan and international stakeholders to engage in a meaningful, responsible, and constructive manner with the UN and its representatives in Libya.

The EU emphasized, "collective commitment to this new mediation mechanism is crucial to ensure its success."

The European Union reiterated its firm support for the central role of UNSMIL and its work towards a political solution based on an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue aimed at renewing the legitimacy of Libyan institutions through national elections. (end)

