Russia Urges National Dialogue For Syria's Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Russia's Foreign affirmed on Monday Syria's sustainable solution could be achieved through launching national dialogue that contains all Syrian parties.

In a statement issued on its official website, the ministry stressed the importance for Syrians to decide their country's future away from any foreign interference.

It added that it is closely following the developments in Syria after toppling Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

It underlined the need of enhancing new authorities' efforts to improve the state's institutions performance, maintain security, and avert crimes and violations.

Syria's future should be built through Syrians' consensus, it said, affirming the significance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and respecting its sovereignty, it said.

Friendship relations between the two nations will continue developing in a constructive manner, it noted. (end)

dan







