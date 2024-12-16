J&K Thrashed 4-0 By Services In Santosh Trophy
Date
12/16/2024 7:08:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K senior men's football team suffered its second straight loss of the 78th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2024-25 final round on Monday, after being routed 4-0 by defending champions Services at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana. The team lost 3-1 to West Bengal on Saturday.
Coach Mehrajuddin Waddoo made several changes to the starting lineup for today's early morning match, but they proved futile against a strong Services side.
ADVERTISEMENT
J&K went behind early on as Services opened the floodgates in the 11th minute. They made it 2-0 in the 26th, prompting the J&K coach to make two changes in the 40th minute. The team entered the second half with two more changes as the team tried to find a way back into the game.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Services scored two quick fire goals in under a minute to extinguish all J&K hopes. The goals came inthe 53rd and 54th minute.
The two defeats have left J&K at the bottom of the standings in Final Round Group A.
Read Also
J&K Lose 3-1 To West Bengal In Santosh Trophy
J&K Football Team Leaves For Santosh Trophy Final Round
J&K will now play Manipur on December 18, with kick off at 9:00 AM.
J&K Playing XI vs. Services:
21 Nirdosh, 2 Rishi, 3 Arun, 12 Farhan, 23 Dimple, 5 Shahmeer, 17 Ishan, 6 Aakif, 10 Hayat, 11 Adnan, 14 Huzafah
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16122024000215011059ID1108999762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.