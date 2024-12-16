J&K Thrashed 4-0 By Services In Santosh Trophy

Coach Mehrajuddin Waddoo made several changes to the starting lineup for today's early morning match, but they proved futile against a strong Services side.

J&K went behind early on as Services opened the floodgates in the 11th minute. They made it 2-0 in the 26th, prompting the J&K coach to make two changes in the 40th minute. The team entered the second half with two more changes as the team tried to find a way back into the game.

However, Services scored two quick fire goals in under a minute to extinguish all J&K hopes. The goals came inthe 53rd and 54th minute.

The two defeats have left J&K at the bottom of the standings in Final Round Group A.

J&K will now play Manipur on December 18, with kick off at 9:00 AM.

J&K Playing XI vs. Services:

21 Nirdosh, 2 Rishi, 3 Arun, 12 Farhan, 23 Dimple, 5 Shahmeer, 17 Ishan, 6 Aakif, 10 Hayat, 11 Adnan, 14 Huzafah

