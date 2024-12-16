UK, Norway Push For New Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- United Kingdom Prime Keir Starmer met with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Bergen, Norway on Monday to sign a new Strategic Partnership.

"They launched a new Green Industrial Partnership today to combine their world-leading capabilities on clean energy, drive economic growth," a press release by the British Prime Minister office said.

"The 70 million POUND is one of a pipeline of similar grid stability schemes to be developed in the UK, and Statkraft has already to date delivered two," the statement added.

"The company has already invested POUND 1.4 billion in renewable energy infrastructure in the UK.

About the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he was focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025," the statement said.

"That included using mechanisms such as economic sanctions and the shadow fleet initiative to crack down on critical revenue sources funding Putin's war machine.

The UK and Norway's steadfast support for Ukraine was amplified throughout the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a grouping made up of some of Ukraine's strongest and most ardent supporters, the leaders agreed," the statement added.

"Both Prime Ministers underscored the importance of the JEF, which was vital to supporting security in the North Atlantic and the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Discussing the need to outpace evolving threats, including in the cyber domain, the leaders agreed on the importance of working closely with NATO allies in all areas of defence and security.

The leaders also discussed the important cultural and education ties between the UK and Norway and welcomed the new North Sea University Partnership between the two countries.

It was a further signal of the strong friendship between the two countries, the leaders said.

Store said, "we work closely with the UK in a wide range of areas, we have cooperated in the field of carbon capture and storage for more than 20 years, and further strengthening our cooperation with the UK will help us to cut emissions and create green jobs," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister Starmer had visited a cross-border carbon transport and storage facility in Norway to see how the benefits of such projects for the UK will reignite industrial heartlands, create jobs, and turbocharge growth for decades to come," the statement added. (end)

