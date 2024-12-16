United States Supplies Taiwan With Abrams Tanks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has delivered the first batch of 38 M1A2 Abrams tanks to Taiwan, Azernews reports.

Taipei is set to receive an additional 42 American tanks in 2025, with the final batch of 28 combat scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks to Taiwan, valued at $2.2 billion, was approved by the U.S. State Department back in 2019. This agreement is part of the U.S.'s ongoing commitment to enhance Taiwan's defense capabilities in the face of growing tensions in the region.

Currently, Taiwan's tank fleet consists of around 1,000 combat vehicles, most of which are older and less capable models. The addition of the Abrams tanks is expected to significantly bolster Taiwan's military strength, offering advanced firepower and protection in case of any escalation in the Taiwan Strait.

Strategic Implications: Strengthening Taiwan's Defense

The delivery of the Abrams tanks comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has consistently opposed any foreign military support to Taiwan, considering the island as part of its territory. As such, the U.S. support, including the provision of these advanced tanks, is seen as a clear message of strengthening Taiwan's self-defense capability.

The M1A2 Abrams is one of the most advanced battle tanks globally, known for its superior armor, firepower, and advanced electronics. By incorporating these tanks into Taiwan's defense strategy, the island significantly upgrades its ground forces to counter potential threats. Experts believe that this move could act as a deterrent, signaling to China that Taiwan's defense is becoming increasingly formidable.

Additionally, with China rapidly modernizing its military, the need for Taiwan to upgrade its defense arsenal has never been more pressing. Taiwan's acquisition of advanced military systems like the Abrams tanks underscores the island's determination to maintain a credible deterrent against potential aggression.