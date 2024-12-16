United States Supplies Taiwan With Abrams Tanks
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States has delivered the first batch of 38 M1A2
Abrams tanks to Taiwan, Azernews reports.
Taipei is set to receive an additional 42 American tanks in
2025, with the final batch of 28 combat vehicles scheduled for
delivery in 2026.
The sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks to Taiwan, valued at $2.2
billion, was approved by the U.S. State Department back in 2019.
This agreement is part of the U.S.'s ongoing commitment to enhance
Taiwan's defense capabilities in the face of growing tensions in
the region.
Currently, Taiwan's tank fleet consists of around 1,000 combat
vehicles, most of which are older and less capable models. The
addition of the Abrams tanks is expected to significantly bolster
Taiwan's military strength, offering advanced firepower and
protection in case of any escalation in the Taiwan Strait.
Strategic Implications: Strengthening Taiwan's Defense
The delivery of the Abrams tanks comes at a time of heightened
military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has consistently
opposed any foreign military support to Taiwan, considering the
island as part of its territory. As such, the U.S. support,
including the provision of these advanced tanks, is seen as a clear
message of strengthening Taiwan's self-defense capability.
The M1A2 Abrams is one of the most advanced battle tanks
globally, known for its superior armor, firepower, and advanced
electronics. By incorporating these tanks into Taiwan's defense
strategy, the island significantly upgrades its ground forces to
counter potential threats. Experts believe that this move could act
as a deterrent, signaling to China that Taiwan's defense is
becoming increasingly formidable.
Additionally, with China rapidly modernizing its military, the
need for Taiwan to upgrade its defense arsenal has never been more
pressing. Taiwan's acquisition of advanced military systems like
the Abrams tanks underscores the island's determination to maintain
a credible deterrent against potential aggression.
